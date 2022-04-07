Pembroke superintendent resigns, accepts job in another school district

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Marcus Alexander, superintendent and chief school business official of Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 for the past four years, has resigned to accept a position with another district.

Starting in the 2022-23 school year, Alexander will be superintendent of Calumet Public School District 132 in Calumet Park.

He will stay with Pembroke through June 30.

Alexander said that working at Calumet will be a step up in terms of the district’s size.

Calumet has three schools compared to one school in Pembroke.

The shorter commute also factored into his decision to move districts, as Calumet is closer to his home in Chicago, he said.

“It was four years of a lot of good memories, and we’ve done some amazing work, including increasing academics, increasing programs and services, increasing financial backing of the district,” Alexander said. “We’ve done some great work, myself and the board of education. I’m really happy to have had the opportunity to serve the community, and I’m just glad that I’m able to hand the district back to the community and board in better [shape] than I got it.”

Alexander noted that the Pembroke School Board has begun the process of searching for a new superintendent and hopes to make a decision by the end of April or May.