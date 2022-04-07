County's first Hispanic-owned real estate office opens

KANKAKEE — Seated behind her brand new desk in her downtown Kankakee RE/MAX Prestige Homes real estate office, Monica Pizano was asked if she would consider herself a trailblazer in the world of Kankakee County house sales.

She mulled the question for about 10 seconds.

“I would call myself that. Yes,” she said. “I don’t wait around for things to happen. I want to make things happen. If I’m not doing these things, who will?”

Good question.

For what is believed to be the first Hispanic-owned real estate firm in Kankakee County, the 40-year-old is now finding herself front and center in many arenas. Such is the life for a trailblazer — even one who never put much thought into that concept.

A nearly 19-year real estate agent in the area, who most recently had been a 13-year member of Speckman Realty — now known as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Speckman Realty — the St. Anne resident is now on her own and has set a course to build her own firm.

There is plenty of work to be done. Her office at 297 S. Schuyler Ave. has one other agent in Elizabeth Barbosa, of Kankakee, a Realtor for all of eight months, and Pizano’s sister, Linda Chagoya, also of St. Anne, who serves as the office’s transaction coordinator — meaning she completes paperwork for pending sales.

It is hoped the staff will not be this small for long. The 1999 St. Anne Community High School graduate notes since going out on her own in late 2021, she has had many inquire about becoming part of her team. There are now 10 real estate hopefuls working through the licensing process with hopes of joining the firm in the near future.

Not surprisingly, of the 10, seven are Hispanic. Pizano, a St. Anne Community High School school board member, is quick to note that her office is not about serving only one segment of the population. She will be serving all groups, but there is little question that her firm will have a significant number of Hispanic home-buying hopefuls.

And that is a significant — and growing — population base, especially within the City of Kankakee.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census data, 23 percent of Kankakee’s population is comprised of Hispanics. Some officials believe due to the undercount associated with the 2020 Census, the city likely has a Hispanic population that is in the 30% range.

Count Pizano as one who believes the city’s Hispanic population is far greater than what has been listed.

<strong>TAKING THE PLUNGE</strong>

A former insurance office employee, Pizano had been working in real estate on a part-time basis. She’s had a real estate license since 2003. She wanted more out of her professional life, and she finally worked up the courage to dive into the deep end of the pool.

She found out in 2017 that she could swim. She informed her husband, Richardo, that the time had come for her to pursue what she believed was her calling.

“There was no one here for the Spanish-speaking population,” Pizano said. “There was no one based here. No one who knew the area. Now, I am where I’m supposed to be.”

She made another difficult decision and left the Speckman office as she felt the time was right to set out on her own.

<strong>‘A NATURAL FIT’</strong>

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis couldn’t be more pleased with the path Pizano is traveling.

He said she has already demonstrated she is a successful Realtor and now that’s she added managing broker and owner to her title, the sky is the limit.

“She is just a natural fit. I’m very excited about this. I believe she will be a tremendous success,” he said. “We certainly want more homeownership here, and I believe she will help move us in that direction.”

Like Kankakee 5th Ward Alderman Victor Nevarez, who was elected in 2021 as the city’s first Hispanic council member, Curtis said Pizano’s participation in organizations will be sought.

House sales continue to be moving quickly. Pizano has set a goal for herself of completing $10 million of sales in 2022. She noted in 2021 she had $8.1 million of sales.

“My goal is doing better than the year before,” she said. “That’s always my goal.”

<strong>MORE THAN REAL ESTATE</strong>

For the mother of two — Jose Angel, 19, and Sofia, 14 — there may not be enough hours in a week to get all the things accomplished that she has set out. If she doesn’t, it won’t be for a lack of effort.

She notes she is “swamped” with work.

She also knew from an early age that working in what most consider “traditional” work for Hispanics — farm labor, food industry — was not for her.

She noted that a distant relative was a real estate professional. He often traveled to the St. Anne area to help Hispanics purchase a home. She gravitated to him and often helped him with translating paperwork when she was in her early teens.

She knew back then that someday real estate would be her profession. She just didn’t know when.

“I want to start a legacy here. This means the world to me. I feel empowered, and I’m ready to empower others,” she said.

And she knows Hispanic are eager to buy property and want to make this area their home.

“We have come so far and I want to help this community build homeownership,” she said. “I also want people to know that we are here to stay.”