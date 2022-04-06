Bradley musician becomes Grammy-winning songwriter

Bradley resident and musician Eric Swanson hit the red carpet Sunday at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. As manager of the group SOJA, Swanson often performs with the band and wrote two songs on the latest album, “Beauty In The Silence.”

The album won Best Reggae Album, turning Swanson into a Grammy- winning songwriter. The musician was born and raised in Kankakee and graduated from Bishop McNamara High School.

The album includes “This Heart of Mine” and “Jump,” both written by Swanson. In addition to writing “This Heart of Mine,” Swanson also performs on the album’s track.

“When they announced SOJA, it kinda felt like the world stopped for a split second,” Swanson said of the win. “Then we exploded with excitement.”

He shared that he is proud of the group and “can never thank them enough for believing in me and letting me write on the album.”

He described the win as “an intense moment” and soaked it all in as the band did press following the win.

“Our whole team reunited outside the press office and hugged it out,” he recalled. “Everyone started calling their families who were supporting at home.”

Swanson explained that there are two Grammy ceremonies — one in the late morning where SOJA’s award, among others, was announced, and then the evening televised broadcast. The musician said there was a “different glow to everyone that night.”

When asked how it feels to be a Grammy-winning songwriter, Swanson used the words “unreal, grateful and thankful.”

“There’s a lot of people who supported me and believed in me over the years and still do. I feel like this accomplishment is for them as much as it’s for me,” he said.

“While I’m not in the band, the guys have always treated me like their brother,” he continued, saying the band is always encouraging him to write, and they often discuss music and theory.

“I’d like to think I’ve become a better songwriter working so closely with Trevor Young and Jacob Hemphill,” he shared, adding “Pen to paper is my therapy. I’ll never stop.”

Swanson shared another behind-the-scenes secret, saying that the Grammy award that appears on television is a prop, and the winners do not receive their custom awards until months after. He will be getting a certificate for his winning contributions to the album.

Overall, he said the night was “surreal” and he was happy to have his wife, Susan, at his side to share the moment.

“As a team we really soaked up the moment on the red carpet, trying to be present and relishing the accomplishment,” he recalled.

Describing the big day, he said that “after you navigate all the security, you get through and you’re just casually walking the halls with Mike Tyson, or sitting by QuestLove. Then Chris Stapleton strolls by. There’s actually a real calm to it though.”

“While there are thousands of fans outside, inside the event it seemed like everyone was pretty relaxed and there to celebrate their passion for music together,” he said

<strong>A love for reggae</strong>

Swanson’s love of reggae comes from when he found his first Jimmy Cliff record.

“I love that the music can lighten the energy in a room and whisk you away to an island,” he said.

He noted that one cannot play reggae without giving thanks to all the forefathers of reggae music that inspired musicians like himself and SOJA members to start playing the genre.

“Thank you to Jamaica for inventing this amazing music and sharing it with the world and making it possible for this kid from Illinois to fall in love with it over and over and over again,” he said.

The fellow nominees in the category included Gramps Morgan, Sean Paul, Spice, Etana and Jesse Royal. Swanson gave the lot “big ups.”