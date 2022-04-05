KVPD hosting recycled sculpture contest, 'Spark of Nature,' on April 23

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting “Spark of Nature,” a recycled sculpture contest, on Saturday, April 23. The event, held the day after Earth Day, will take place at KVPD’s Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

Participants will create yard art using repurposed items. All items should be created at home using recycled and repurposed items emphasizing creativity and innovation. Age groups are 15 and under, and 16 and older.

Registration for the contest begins at 9:30 a.m. with judging set for 10 a.m. Pre-registration is not required.

For more information, visit <a href="https://www.kvpd.com" target="_blank">kvpd.com</a>.