Kankakee Police Department hosts 30th Citizens Police Academy

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Police Department is now accepting applications for the 30th Citizens Police Academy. Classes will be at 6 p.m. Wednesdays beginning April 20 and will be conducted at the police department. The class will continue for six weeks.

“The goal of the class is to give citizens the opportunity to see how the police department operates and how officers are trained to respond to different calls,” the department said in a news release.

Officers will educate participants through policy and procedures as well as experiences.

“It is an opportunity for citizens to understand and see how the police handle certain situations,” continued the release.

The training will feature guest speakers, as well as field trips to various police-related locations, such as the Jerome Combs Detention Center during the first week of class. Participants also will have the opportunity to complete a four-hour ride along with a City of Kankakee police officer.

Orientation for the class will begin at 6 p.m. April 13 at the Donald E. Green Public Safety Center at 385 E. Oak St., Kankakee. Interested applicants will complete an application and submit to a background check. In order to participate, individuals must be 18 or older, have no felony convictions and live in Kankakee County.

At 6 p.m. June 8, a graduation ceremony and dinner will be held at the Train Depot in downtown Kankakee. Mayor Chris Curtis will be in attendance.

For more information on the program, contact Lt. Tim Kreissler at 815-933-0401 or email <a href="mailto:trkreissler@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">trkreissler@citykankakee-il.gov</a>.