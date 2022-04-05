Fireworks display set: July 2

KANKAKEE — Kankakee will once again host the annual fireworks show along the banks of the Kankakee River during the 4th of July weekend.

But that does not mean the sky will be aglow on July 4. Instead, the approximate 25-minute show will begin at dusk on Saturday, July 2.

The Kankakee City Council approved a $24,000 contract with Elgin-based Mad Bomber Fireworks.

However, Mayor Chris Curtis noted prior to the Kankakee City Council’s unanimous vote approving the contract, that because there is a shortage of licensed pyrotechnic workers, there are fewer companies available to produce a fireworks display.

Mad Bomber noted it was available to produce a Kankakee show on July 2, and Curtis said that date would work.

He told council members that perhaps Saturday evening would work out better as opposed to Monday evening. He said people would not be out late on the holiday Monday and the date may fit in better for those wishing to view the show held along the banks of the Kankakee River between Beckman Park, on the north side of the river, and Kankakee Community College, on the river’s south banks.

The mayor noted the city had a contract with Melrose Pyrotechnics of Kingsbury, Ind., the company that produced the 2021 show and previous Kankakee shows, but it backed away from the contract in mid January, citing the shortage of available staff.

The 2021 show cost $20,000. Curtis said he will be seeking some sponsorships for the show to lessen the amount of taxpayer money needed.

While it is a significant cost for 25 minutes of oohs and aahs, Curtis said the show is important to residents and the city.

He said he enjoys seeing all the vehicles arriving in Kankakee to watch the show.

“I wanted to make sure we had a show,” he said. “We worked hard to find a vendor. I think this is important to our community. We’re excited.”

The City of Kankakee's fireworks show will be Saturday, July 2, along the banks of the Kankakee River between Beckman Park, on the north side of the river, and Kankakee Community College, on the river's south banks.