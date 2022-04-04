Raising funds to light up Kankakee

KANKAKEE — The Illinois Coalition of Community Services is shining a light on Kankakee — city and county.

Community leaders and organizations gathered at Rigo’s Place in downtown Kankakee on Friday evening for the inaugural Lights On Kankakee banquet. Hosted by ICCS, the event raised funds and awareness for the organization that works with youth in and around Kankakee County.

Following a buffet dinner and happy hour, the program kicked off with a welcome and introduction from ICCS field supervisor Rhonda Currie.

The mistress of ceremony, Brittany Ringo — who has volunteered with ICCS for the last two years — introduced the evening’s first speaker, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

Curtis presented on the topic of collaboration with the City of Kankakee, saying that Currie was one of the first people to reach out after he was elected mayor last year.

“It’s her initiative, it’s this organization’s initiative, that is a true collaboration with the City of Kankakee,” he said. “Again, we can’t do it by ourselves; it takes so many other organizations that are out there.”

Curtis turned the lights on, so to speak, about the work that ICCS does in the city and county. He named several of its recent programs, including a biking event to prevent violence, and the police stop program that allows youth to switch roles with law enforcement.

He also recognized former Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and her initiative, Kankakee United, which is still in existence through ICCS and others in the community. It works to engage the community with abundant opportunities for residents to lead safe, healthy and productive lives.

“I’m thankful for everybody that has brought forward Kankakee United,” he said. “Now it’s becoming a very strong and vibrant piece of Kankakee, and we’re going to continue to push it really hard.”

Curtis concluded his speech by pledging a $500 donation to ICCS.

<strong>The four C’s</strong>

Following Curtis, Ringo again took to the podium — acknowledging Curtis’ speech as “personable and monumental” — and introduced the second speaker of the evening, Aaron Clark. The director of the Kankakee City Life Center, who is also spearheading the S.T.O.P. the Violence campaign, spoke on the subject of partnership.

Clark spoke of his long-term working relationship and friendship with Currie and talked about the different opportunities he’s had with City Life and beyond to collaborate with ICCS. He began by saying that he intended to come up with an acronym to describe the work of the organization but instead assigned it the letter C.

The C, he said, is for consistency, commitment, caring and cohesion.

He said that Currie and ICCS have “been committed to empowering our community.”

CCS CEO Jason Gyure stepped up to the podium to thank ICCS board members and personally thank the donors.

“All of you, in this room, are the City of Kankakee,” Gyure said. “You represent the entire community because you’re here for a reason, because you care.”

He explained that ICCS works down to the southernmost tip of Illinois in Cairo, to as far north as Kankakee, as far east as Charleston and as far west as Quincy.

“There are a finite amount of social service providers throughout the state and we do not have a large staff,” Gyure said. “I say to people, ‘We are small but mighty.’”

To conclude the program, Currie thanked the speakers and donors and presented a slideshow of all of the community activities and programs ICCS has taken part in locally.

She then took a moment to speak of her gratitude for ICCS.

“I love my job. Not a lot of people can say that,” she said. “It is a blessing, and it allows me to bless others.”

The evening continued with more opportunities for attendees to ask questions about ICCS and to network with others in attendance. For more information about ICCS, and how it serves Kankakee County, go to <a href="https://www.iccscares.org" target="_blank">iccscares.org</a>.