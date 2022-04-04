Child Network gears up for Dueling Pianos event to support children of abuse

Residents will soon see the blue-painted silhouette “Blue Kids” and blue pinwheels pop up across Kankakee and Iroquois counties. It’s part of Child Network’s effort to increase awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is held annually in April.

The “Blue Kids” will look a bit different this year, as they will have a call to action. Child Network Executive Director Kristin Jackson said the organization’s logo will be included with text that says “Report child abuse,” along with the hotline number to call.

Peddinghaus and the Kankakee Area Career Center collaborated in making the 40 new Blue Kids.

The nonprofit — which has been around since 1994 — serves abused and neglected children in the area. Additionally, volunteers advocate for the best interest of the children in the court system.

With April now in swing, Jackson uses this time to remind the community that, “if you see something, say something.”

“Child abuse thrives when good people decide that it’s none of their business,” she said.

<strong>A volunteer effort</strong>

Andrew McBurnie, an Olivet Nazarene University student majoring in multimedia communications, public relations and theater, has been volunteering with Child Network as part of a semester-long project.

In Professor Susan Wolff’s PR Strategy and Implementation class, McBurnie — alongside peer group members Sarah Roberts, Jillienne Roe and Sammi Martin — are working with the nonprofit to assist with its public relations needs.

Going into the project, McBurnie said that he and his classmates did not know much about Child Network, but have all since learned quite a bit.

“It took us a while to figure out, in a nutshell, all it is that they did because they do so many different things,” he said.

One such thing is the aforementioned Blue Kids and pinwheels. McBurnie acknowledged that, even though he’s lived in the area his whole life, he didn’t know the meaning until this project.

“Every silhouette is supposed to represent one child that has been abused in the county,” he said.

The group also learned early on that the Network only has half of the volunteers needed to serve the children in need of services across Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Child Network’s home base is in Kankakee and, since 2018, it has operated a satellite office in Watseka to assist families and investigative agencies in Iroquois County.

“Their goal is to make [the office] a safe haven for a child going through abuse,” McBurnie said of the tour through the office.

“We want to try to find a way to spread the awareness of ‘This is what they do, and this is what this means,’” he said of the group project.

<strong>Annual Dueling Pianos event</strong>

Along with Child Network’s year-round work, ONU’s semester-long project, and April’s Blue Kids and pinwheels, the organization will be introducing a new fundraiser event. At 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, there will be a Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos event sponsored by AMITA Health at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

This event is taking the place of the annual women’s golf outing fundraiser. After having conducted that event for 14 years, Jackson shared the organization was “looking for something new and creative to do.”

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. and there will be a cash bar and appetizers, a silent auction and a 50/50 split-the-pot raffle. All proceeds will benefit Child Network.

“Everybody has been cooped up with the pandemic, and we’re hoping everybody can let loose and have fun,” Jackson said.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at <a href="https://www.bit.ly/cnpianos22" target="_blank">bit.ly/cnpianos22</a>. Tables of eight can be reserved for $275. For more information on Child Network, go to <a href="https://www.childnetwork.org" target="_blank">childnetwork.org</a>.

WHAT: Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos event benefiting Child Network

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23

WHERE: Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

COST: Tickets are $30 per person and tables of eight can be reserved for $275

DETAILS/TICKETS: <a href="http://bit.ly/cnpianos22" target="_blank">bit.ly/cnpianos22</a>