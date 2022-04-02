KLASEY: Nell Clark, Kankakee’s 'Naughty Lady'

1n 1954, the Ames Brothers quartet recorded a novelty song, “The Naughty Lady of Shady Lane,” that became a popular hit. Several verses detailed the ways the “naughty lady” had been “Disturbin’ the suburban routine.”

The song’s final verse revealed that its subject was a baby girl: “So delectable, quite respectable, and she’s only 9 days old.”

Kankakee had its own “Naughty Lady,” but she definitely could not be described as “quite respectable.” Nell Clark was her name, and vice was her game; in a 1976 article, veteran Kankakee newspaper reporter Bruce Brown wrote, “For nearly a half-century the back street level of local history was dominated by this stubborn and resourceful woman.

More than any other person she identified Kankakee then as ‘a red light town.’”

Born Emma Benjamin in 1863 at Papineau in Iroquois County, she married at age 15 and settled in the small town of Waldron (now Aroma Park) with her husband, blacksmith Horace J. Clark. The couple had three children, daughter Gertie and sons Arthur and Sylvester.

When “Emma” became “Nell” is unclear, but she began showing up as Nell or Nellie in police records and newspaper stories in 1893. “There is a house in the Riverview subdivision which is occupied by Mrs. Nellie Clark with a staff of handsome but by no means prudish damsels,” observed the Kankakee Democrat on Feb. 3, 1893. The Clarks apparently divorced in the early 1890s, since Horace remarried in 1896. Even before her ex-husband’s death in 1920, Nell listed herself as “widow of H.J. Clark.”

Although Nell Clark’s lengthy illicit career is most strongly identified with the still-standing, two-story yellow brick house at 367 S. West Avenue, she operated at other places through the years. The address of the “Riverview” house referred to in the Feb. 3, 1893, story was not given; other locations were 242 S. Third Ave. (1902), 37 S. West Ave. (1911), 171 S. West Ave. (1916), and 1410 S. Third Ave. (1925).

“Madam Clark and her flock are moving today into the house on West Avenue next to Reitz’s lumberyard,” reported the Democrat on April 14, 1893. The house at 367 S. West Ave. was “quite large, and has 18 rooms. All beautifully furnished,” noted a newspaper story, adding “In the parlors are a player piano and Victrola.”

In August 1893, the Democrat detailed what would be one of many police raids on Nell’s West Avenue house. “A warrant was issued, and Chief Boule gathered his men for a great roundup,” the newspaper reported on Aug. 11. “The solemn hour of midnight had passed when from behind some boxcars came forms of stalwart men with helmets on their heads and brass buttons upon their manly bosoms. They surrounded the lonely house in which love and fair Nellie reigns supreme. … Then work commenced in earnest. From all rooms, men and fair damsels were brought in all stages of dress and undress. … There was much consternation and wailing and gnashing of teeth. Mrs. Clark was the only one who remained cool-headed.”

Arrested in the raid were seven male customers, Nell Clark, five of her “girls,” and A. J. Peters, described by the newspaper as “the man who lives upon a woman’s shame.”

Following guilty pleas, the girls were fined $10 and costs each, while Clark and Peters were assessed $20 and costs apiece. “Nellie went down into her pocket and produced a roll,” noted the newspaper, “…and counted out to the justice $94.10.”

During her more than 40 years of operating what newspapers coyly referred to as a “resort,” Nell was arrested on a regular basis and paid out a small fortune in fines.

“The number of times she and her girls were arrested and the imposition of fines and jail sentences probably exceeded arrests and court penalties of all gamblers, bootleggers, slot machine operators, and bookies combined in the same period,” wrote Bruce Brown in 1976. When the City of Kankakee repaved six blocks of downtown streets in 1934, a joke making the rounds was that it had been financed by Nell Clark’s fines.

While Nell was frequently the object of attention from Kankakee’s police, she did not hesitate to call upon them for assistance when one or more of her “soiled doves” committed an offense against her.

One instance of this took place in late December 1908, when two “inmates of the Clark resort” left town aboard an interurban trolley, headed for Chicago.

“Their absence was discovered by the mistress and the police notified that the two girls had escaped after stealing clothing belonging to the brothel keeper,” noted the Democrat. “When they left the Clark house … they were wearing Madam Nell Clark’s clothing. Every article of apparel they were clad in had been purchased by Clark money.”

The two women were arrested at the Chicago Heights interurban station and returned to Kankakee. Although Nell complained, “To think that they should run away after all I have done for them,” she dropped charges against the women when they agreed to return to her West Avenue establishment.

