Iroquois animal control, rescue work to house displaced animals

Earlier this week, a Facebook post from Iroquois County Animal Rescue (ICARe) garnered attention from residents and animal-lovers alike.

“Our local Animal Control facility has just informed us that starting now they will only be holding pets they pick up for a total of 14 days,” the post read. “If they are not claimed in that time or placement cannot be found the animal will be euthanized.”

However, county board chairman John Shure cleared up some misconceptions about the post, and the stigmas surrounding animal control as a whole.

“I’m not aware that there’s been any change,” Shure said, noting that animal control is still operating under a 10-day holding period.

“The 10-day requirement is a state requirement and one that Iroquois County also has adopted in our animal control.”

While there was not an increase in holding days as the post indicated, this does not mean that animal control holds animals until the 10-day period is up so that they can euthanize them.

“One thing that needs to be understood is that euthanization is the last resort,” Shure said. “We’re always trying to find the owner or get the animal adopted.”

Iroquois County Animal Control, which is a self-funded organization, often works with Iroquois County Animal Rescue and Vermillion County Animal Shelter. When those shelters have room, they house the pets and working on fosters and adoptions.

Euthanasia occurs when shelters are too full or animal control cannot find the owner. Still, the organization tends to hold animals longer than that 10-day period to push the efforts of placing the animal.

“We just have too many animals and not enough good homes for the animals,” Shure said. “It’s a problem everywhere, not just in Iroquois County.”

Iroquois County Animal Control officer Jacob Williams said that, in the five months he’s been there, they have put down one dog in total and only because it was aggressive and had bitten a child.

“We push as hard as we can to find rescues,” Williams said, echoing Shure’s comments that it’s never the first choice to euthanize an animal.

Williams said that when it comes to lost pets, particularly dogs, microchipping is key.

Unlike Kankakee County, Iroquois does not have a mandate that requires dogs to be microchipped. Williams encourages pet owners to take this step in the event that their dog gets loose.

“If dogs are chipped, we can get them back to the owners within 24 hours,” he said.

<strong>The issue with pit bulls</strong>

While both Shure and Williams agreed that they have luck in getting most cats and dogs placed, there is a particular issue with placing pit bulls due to a stigma that they’re an aggressive breed.

“There’s many examples of homes with pit bulls and there’s no issues or problems at all,” said Shure.

“I’ve had dogs all my life and I know that, no matter the breed, you could always have issues. There’s no breed that’s immune from that.”

Right now, there are three pit bulls in Iroquois County Animal Control’s care that they and ICARe are working to find homes for. Briar, Bree and Bristol are nearing the end of a placement period and are at risk of euthanasia.

As of Thursday, two foster homes are in progress of becoming hosts for two of the dogs.

To help with this issue, ICARe is offering free microchipping for pit bulls living in Iroquois County.

“We want to put some protections in place for pit bulls since they are the dogs that are not finding rescue,” said ICARe president Margaret Fox.

Fox said that they will continue doing microchipping “until we run out of microchips.”

“When we do, we’ll probably look to raise funds to buy more so that we can keep doing it,” she said.

Much like pit bulls, Shure says animal control often gets “mischaracterized.”

“People thinking we’re out there trying to kill dogs and that’s the furthest thing from the truth,” he said. “We’re there to serve the people and protect the people and the dogs both.”

For more information on Iroquois County Animal Control, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountyil.gov" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyil.gov</a> and select “Animal Control.” For more information on ICARe and the pets available for adoption, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/iroquoisrescue-fb" target="_blank">bit.ly/iroquoisrescue-fb</a>.