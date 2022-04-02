'DC' Anderson steps aside

BRADLEY — Bradley Deputy Police Chief Craig Anderson was born and raised in the village and he’s never wanted to leave.

“DC,” as he is often referred to, will be stepping away though from the workplace he has called home for the past 22 years. On Thursday, Anderson, 54, officially retired from the 35-member Bradley Police Department.

“It’s meant a lot to me to be able to serve in my hometown. Stepping away is bittersweet. I’ve worn a uniform nearly my entire adult life,” the 1985 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School noted. “It’s going to be an adjustment.”

The adjustment will go both ways. The department will have to undergo some growing pains as well as Anderson has been the deputy chief since June 2016. He was promoted to lieutenant in September 2013 after having been a sergeant since April 2007.

He had been a member of the department since March 26, 2000. He served in the Illinois National Guard from August 1988 through June 2000.

He also found time to work as a welder for Chicago Bridge and Iron from 1990 through 1994. He noted his welding career was “a lifetime ago.”

“It was always my thought that being DC would be the last job I would have. I just felt like I had a calling. I loved the service aspect. I guess I was drawn to it,” he said Wednesday.

Without a moment of hesitation, Anderson describes policing as the best job he ever had.

“There were bad days, but being able to serve was always rewarding to me,” he said. “The days are long, but the years are short. It’s a career which has gone by in the blink of an eye.”

Anderson had considered retiring a year prior. He decided to stay on for one more to help the department get through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the national civil unrest sparked by alleged police abuses in many areas.

As it turned out, this final year was something he could have never imagined.

The reason for that unimaginable year, of course, was due to the Dec. 29 slaying of longtime colleague Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and the wounding of Officer Tyler Bailey.

“I was thankful to have been here to have helped the department. I would have felt helpless if I were not here,” he confessed.

For Police Chief Don Barber, he feels like he is losing his right hand. The two men have been side-by-side for much of their careers.

“We will never replace the attributes he’s brought to the village. Every position he’s held, he exceeded expectations,” he said.

Barber labeled Anderson a “standup guy.”

“He’s the ideal police officer,” he said. “He always did the right thing. He is, without question, a credit to his profession.”

Whether Barber will be able to advance another officer into the role of deputy chief will be up to Mayor Mike Watson and the village board. The village has not always filled that position.

If it is up to Barber, he will have that person, even though it will not be Anderson. Not by a long shot.

Anderson tried to shrug off the praise. With a smile that’s often on his face, he knows his future will not be about sitting in the recliner and watching television.

His wife, Cheryl, a junior high teacher in Orland Park and his son, Matthew, a freshman at Olivet Nazarene University, will likely see to that.

“I’m going to miss the teamwork of the department,” he said. “I don’t feel my time in public service is over. I’ll just find a different avenue.”

Asked what his parting words to his officers would be, Anderson had a quick response.: “Keep building the profession. Keep being trustworthy, honest, loyal, community centered. Be a leader and you will help grow the profession.”