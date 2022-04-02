Bradley resident is Grammy-nominated songwriter

Bradley resident and musician Eric Swanson will be hitting the red carpet Sunday at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. As manager of the group SOJA, Swanson often performs with the band and wrote two songs on its Grammy-nominated album, “Beauty In The Silence.”

Also the manager of the band Slightly Stoopid, Swanson can now add “Grammy-nominated songwriter” to his list of titles.

“The day that [the nomination] happened, I was jubilant,” Swanson said. “I was like, ‘I’m changing all my social media to Grammy-nominated songwriter.’”

Swanson has worked with SOJA for years and the band, which has been together for 20 years and nominated twice before for a Grammy. Swanson is the only person outside of the band who has written with the members.

The album, nominated for Best Reggae Album, includes “This Heart of Mine” and “Jump,” both written by Swanson. In addition to writing “This Heart of Mine,” the manager also performs on the album’s track.

“We worked on the track and, as it developed and got bigger and bigger, they were like, ‘This just needs to be a SOJA song.’”

“Jump” was written with Slightly Stoopid and the band performs alongside SOJA on the track.

“It was a very serendipitous moment for me,” he said.

Due to continued COVID restrictions in Los Angeles, this will be the first year in its 64-year history that the awards will be held in Las Vegas.

Swanson explained that every category for the Grammys is done during the daytime ceremony. The televised evening ceremony has only a limited number of categories due to the amount of performances.

The Grammys can be livestreamed <a href="http://grammy.com" target="_blank">grammy.com</a>.