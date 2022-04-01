Participants sought for June 'Relay For Life'

The American Cancer Society is recruiting teams from businesses, schools, families, places of worship and more to participate in the Relay For Life of Kankakee County event set for Saturday, June 11, at Bishop McNamara Catholic School.

Relay For Life teams support cancer patients and survivors, and also raise funds to support the American Cancer Society’s mission. Teams and individuals can signup for the Relay For Life event by visiting <a href="http://relayforlife.org/kankakeeilor" target="_blank">relayforlife.org/kankakeeilor</a> by calling Michelle Pruitt, ACS staff partner, at <a href="http://708-384-2807" target="_blank">708-384-2807</a>.

The Relay For Life program is a community-based event where teams and individuals set up campsites at a school, park or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Each team has at least one participant on the track at all times. Cancer survivors and caregivers take a celebratory first lap to start each event.

Over 400 people participated in the 2021 Relay For Life of Kankakee County presented by Nucor Steel Kankakee and raised $218,225.

“The Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all,” said Michelle Sadler, chairwoman for the local event, in a news release.

“Many participants are our family, friends, and neighbors who have faced cancer themselves. Each new team that registers brings us one step closer to saving more lives.”

Relay For Life's opening ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. June 11 at the main stage followed by the survivors and caregivers’ laps. Cancer survivors are encouraged to register prior to the event to take part in the day of event survivor activities.

At 9 p.m. is the luminaria ceremony, and at 10 p.m. is the closing ceremony. Relay For Life is a free, family-friendly event with DJ, music, team fundraisers, food, kids’ activities, games, prize and more.