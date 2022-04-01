Kids' fishing day set for Saturday

KANKAKEE — After two years of cancellations, the Northern Illinois Anglers Association's annual Kids’ Fishing Day will return Saturday at Bird Park Quarry.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks a number of waterways, ponds, and lakes with trout each spring and fall. Bird Park Quarry is one of these locations, and the first Saturday of April is opening day of trout season.

With the cooperation of the Kankakee Valley Park District, the quarry will open at 8 a.m. Saturday only for kids under the age of 16. No fishing license is required and the association will provide fishing poles, tackle, and bait for any kids who do not have their own.

The event ends at noon, when the quarry will be opened for adult fishing.

Adults who know kids who have little or no fishing experience are encouraged to bring them out for this event. Members of the anglers association will be available to provide assistance. The quarry is located at 893 W. Station St., Kankakee.