Local regiment to test Army's new 'V' model Black Hawk helicopters

KANKAKEE — The local regiment of the Illinois Army National Guard will be testing the latest rotary-wing aircraft in the Army’s inventory, the UH-60V Black Hawk, which features updated technology for enhanced situational awareness.

“It’s like going from the 1970s to 2022,” said Chief Warrant Officer (5) Herbert Stevens, facility commander of the Army National Guard Aviation Support Facility in Kankakee.

The Illinois Army National Guard was first to receive the new model of helicopters, which have been upgraded from analog to digital technology.

The new models may look similar, with the standard, sleek black design remaining constant.

However, the main difference can be seen in the cockpit, which now has four digital screens displaying a GPS map and other vital flight information, such as engine data and fuel status.

This means pilots are able to navigate using a digital map instead of a paper map, among other features.

“The UH-60V gives us a moving map on board for situational awareness,” Stevens said. “It has been a needed upgrade for a while, and this is the latest and greatest.”

The helicopters are assigned to the 106th Aviation Regiment, stationed in Kankakee and Decatur.

Currently, four of the five “V” model Black Hawks are in Kankakee, and one is in Decatur.

“We’re the only operational unit in the Army that has these aircrafts right now,” Stevens noted.

By September, the regiment should have about 20 of the aircrafts, he said.

The new model also allows for greater data storage, increasing from 256 megabytes to 128 gigabytes of information.

The latter can store a map of the entire country, while the former might be able to store a map of northern Illinois, Stevens explained.

Another noticeable difference on newer model helicopters is the absence of a radio antennae on the side of the aircraft. This is replaced with SATCOM (satellite communications) technology.

“This is old technology from Vietnam that has been carried over,” Stevens said. “You’ve got to think the Black Hawk, 1977 was the first production model. A lot of that technology is carrying over.”

When looking at a Black Hawk, if it doesn’t have the radio antenna on the side, it’s one of the newer ones, he said.

“That was the best technology at the time, and does this stuff still work? Yeah, this stuff is still good, but updating it is a whole lot better,” Stevens said.

The Illinois National Guard was selected to test the aircrafts to determine their suitability for the entire Army.

During the testing phase, air crews perform instrument and tactical flights to obtain data to ensure that the “V” model is meeting standards and warfighting principles.

“I told all of our guys that are involved in this, one, take pride that we were chosen to do this, and two, this is not going to fail because of a lack of effort on our part,” Stevens said. “We are going to put the effort into this and the time and make it successful.”

Two testing events are coming up that will help determine if this aircraft is adequate for the Army.

Stevens said the official testing will begin in May, when an Army team will be sent from Fort Hood, Texas to observe flights for about two weeks.

The culmination of all of the testing will be later in the summer at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

“We are going to be there for about a month, and a testing team will be there and give us a mission,” he said.

Recording equipment will be used to observe whether the mission was successfully completed and if the aircraft behaved as it should during the mission.

“They are not testing us, they are testing the aircraft,” he said. “That is going to be a month-long thing, and after all that, they’ll compile all the data and say, ‘Did it work the way we wanted it to? Is it adequate for the Army, yes or no?' And if it’s no, back to the drawing board. If it’s yes, then it goes out into production.”

According to a National Guard news release, nearly 60 aviators needed to be trained to fly the UH-60V.

This required the aviators to first become qualified in the Army’s previous digital UH-60 model, the “M” model, which was a six-week qualification course, followed by a two-week training support plan to become qualified on the latest “V” model.

So far, the Illinois Army National Guard has more than 30 aviators qualified on the UH-60M and about 15 fully qualified UH-60V pilots.

“I’m really looking forward to the technology advancements,” Chief Warrant Officer (2) Rachel Jones of the 106th Aviation Regiment said in the news release. “This will help propel us into a more modern, updated electrical aircraft. It’s extremely important when you’re thinking about situational awareness.”

Stevens noted that the training is being done in-house at the Kankakee facility.

Stevens said that one of these helicopters with a full tank of gas weighs about 1,500 pounds and has a maximum weight of about 2,200 pounds.

He also noted that helicopters are very maintenance-intensive; for every one hour of flight, there is about three hours of maintenance on the backside.

The Kankakee facility also has its own avionic shops on site where most of the maintenance is done.

