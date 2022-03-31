Lands and Hands, Pregnancy Resource Center hosting supply drive

Roderic T. Hodge Jr. of Lands and Hands Community Resources, in partnership with the Pregnancy Resource Center, is holding a Kankakee County multi-location, multi-day “Women’s History Month Pop-Up-N-Drop-Off Campaign.”

The partnering organizations respectively offer a variety of free services, programs, and supply distributions in Kankakee County and throughout the State of Illinois.

Supplies needed include adult and baby diapers, panty liners, pads, baby wipes, feminine wipes, tampons, pain relief over-the-counter products. All sizes and brands are needed.

The following drop-off locations will be available through March 31:

<strong>Bradley</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Momence</strong>

From 5 to 7 p.m. at Boss Babe Fitness Studio, 110 W. Washington St., Momence. On Thursday only, T. Smooth will appear in a Facebook Live performance.

Supplies can also be ordered online and shipped directly or organizers might be able to do some pickups. For more information and to inquire about a pick-up, call Lands and Hands Community Resources at 779-240-2900 or The Pregnancy Resource Center 815-933-2207.