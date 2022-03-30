ONU online nursing program ranked 3rd in Illinois for 2nd year

BOURBONNAIS — The online nursing program at Olivet Nazarene University has been ranked third in Illinois for two years in a row.

This is the second time the university has received this designation by <a href="http://RegisteredNursing.org" target="_blank">RegisteredNursing.org</a>, a California-based organization that connects nursing professionals with education and employment resources.

Nursing programs are assessed each year on several factors representing how well a program supports students during school, toward licensure and beyond.

The 2022 list of best online RN to BSN programs in Illinois ranks the University of St. Francis in Joliet as No. 1, Methodist College in Peoria as No. 2, Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais as No. 3, Trinity College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Rock Island as No. 4, and Loyola University Chicago as No. 5.

Olivet’s RN-BSN program is completely online, outside of practicum hours completed at a site of the student’s choosing, and is designed to be flexible for students. The program is also done without exams.

The RN-BSN program began at Olivet in 1991 and later moved to a virtual space.

Nursing students are also able to take any necessary general education courses as part of the program.

With the program, students have a number of options; the fast-track route allows them to be done in 12 months with the core, depending on how many general education or pre-rec courses they need that might be added on.

If fast-tracking isn’t necessary, they can take it however they need, one class at a time.

Top 5 rankings for the best online RN to BSN programs in Illinois:

1) University of St. Francis in Joliet

2) Methodist College in Peoria

3) Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais

4) Trinity College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Rock Island

5) Loyola University Chicago