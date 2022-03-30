Momence PD receives $1,000 donation from AAF Flanders

MOMENCE — AAF Flanders recently pledged its support of the Momence Police Department with a $1,000 donation, intended to assist the police department to meet mandates from the State of Illinois outlined in the SAFE-T Act.

Signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker on June 25, the SAFE-T Act requires significant updates to training and equipment for all law enforcement officers throughout the state.

In particular, each officer must be equipped with a body camera in good working condition, and departments must maintain additional associated hardware, software and electronic storage related to the resulting footage.

Because the SAFE-T Act does not allocate state funds for the mandates, the Momence Police Department has appealed to community members to defray the costs of implementing the training and equipment upgrades to achieve compliance.

AAF Flanders has manufacturing facilities in Momence and distribution center in Kankakee.

“We are pleased to make this donation for the betterment of the community where we live and work,” AAF Plant Manager Ed Singleton said in a news release.

“Through the upgraded training and equipment, we look forward to more transparent, positive interactions with law enforcement for the residents of Momence.”