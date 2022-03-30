Man arrested at Kankakee County Courthouse following attack

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement Wednesday afternoon following an incident at the Kankakee County Courthouse that led to an arrest.

Sheriff’s deputies on security detail for the Kankakee County Courthouse arrested Keith R. Mattox, of Bradley, after he attacked a woman as they were about to move through the metal detector/X-ray machine, according to the statement.

Mattox, 29, was arrested after a brief struggle with officers for aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting arrest, domestic battery, violation of an order of protection, and intimidating a witness.

“During the incident, Mattox was attempting to strike the victim after tackling her and grabbing/pulling her hair,” the statement reads. “One of the arresting deputies sustained minor injuries to his hand during the struggle. The victim was the petitioner on an active order of protection against Mattox.”

Currently, Mattox is on probation for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and the unlawful sale/use of a black jack/brass knuckles, which arose from an incident in Manteno that occurred last November, according to the sheriff’s department.

He was transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center, according to the statement, and awaits his initial arraignment before a Kankakee County judge.

The courthouse has video surveillance footage of the incident.