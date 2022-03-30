Limestone library receives $1,500 donation

The Limestone Township Library District recently received a $1,500 donation from the State Bank of Herscher.

“We are very grateful for this generous gift,” Library Director Lynne Noffke said in a press release.

“We will use it to continue our work to serve the community as we have for the past 25 years.”

Located at 2701 W. Tower Road in Kankakee, the Limestone library will host a presentation at 10 a.m. Thursday on gardening by Holly Froning, Master Gardener tnstructor with the University of Illinois Extension Office.

Froning will demonstrate how to work with and use various herbs. Participants will receive herb seeds at the program.

Each Saturday, the library supplies the materials for a take-and-make craft.

The crafts are geared toward students grades first through fifth.

This weekend, the project is “Smart Snails.”

Additionally, the Limestone library is gearing up for the Friends of the Library Semi-Annual Booksale set for April 11-29.

Donations will be accepted April 4-9.

For more information, visit <a href="http://limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>.