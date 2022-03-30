KCC hosting 33rd annual High School Juried Art Exhibition

Students from 13 local schools will display their original artwork during the 33rd annual Kankakee Community College High School Juried Art Exhibition.

The show kicked off March 25 and is running through April 6 in the art wing and Miner Memorial Library of Kankakee Community College. The exhibit is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

A reception, awards presentation and juror’s critique will be held on the final evening of the exhibit, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Awards in categories such as painting, color drawing/design, photography/electronic imaging and 3-D design will be announced at 7:15 p.m. Jurors are from the KCC art faculty.

“The high school art show is always inspiring,” KCC art professor Chelise Slowik said in a news release. “Visitors will find the works full of passionate effort and imagination. Overall, it is a beautiful display of our future local artists.”

High schools participating in the exhibit are Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Central, Cissna Park, Donovan, Grant Park, Herscher, Kankakee, Manteno, Milford, Momence, Pontiac and St. Anne.

The exhibit is sponsored by KCC’s Visual Arts Department.

Kankakee Community College is located at 100 College Drive, Kankakee. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kcc.edu" target="_blank">kcc.edu</a>.