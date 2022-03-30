Kankakee library going fine free for April

KANKAKEE — Starting April 4, the Kankakee Public Library will eliminating fines for the month of April. Those returning overdue materials will not be charged overdue fees.

"We understand things happen that are beyond our control," the library shared in a statement announcing the fine free month. "We want to help you the best way we can."

The Kankakee Public Library is located at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. For more information, go to <a href="http://lions-online.org%20" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a> or call 815-939-4564.