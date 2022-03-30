Election judges needed for primary election

Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson is putting out a request for voters to serve as election judges for the June 28 primary election.

“Our judges are a critical part of the election process,” Hendrickson said in a press release.

“With the primary election being held in June this year, many of our regular judges may not be available.

“It’s a great way to perform civic duty, and to engage in the process from a different perspective.”

To be an election judge, a person must be a citizen of the United States and entitled to vote at the next election, be able to speak, read and write the English language, be skilled in arithmetic, be of good understanding and capable of performing duties.

Also, election judges must be a resident of and registered to vote in Kankakee County and complete required training, according to the county clerk’s office.

Election judges must be 18 years or older at the time of the General Election, which will be Nov. 8, 2022.

Election judges are paid for their work on Election Day.

They receive a base pay of $165. Election judges who pick up and deliver supplies and ballots will receive extra pay as well.

Prospective judges should contact the county clerk’s office at 815-937-2990 for more information.