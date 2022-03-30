Clove Alliance honoring Sexual Assault Awareness Month with events

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and to educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence. The stated mission of Clove Alliance, formally KC-CASA, is to believe, support and empower survivors of sexual violence.

Throughout the month of April, the nonprofit will be hosting several community events and activities, including:

<strong>What I Was Wearing Exhibit</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, the Zonta Club of Kankakee invites you to attend the annual Take Back the Night “What I Was Wearing” on the fourth-floor gallery at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The event is free and open to the public.

“It’s an exhibit to address one of our culture’s most pervasive rape myths, using local stories and clothing similar to what victims were wearing when they were attacked,” Clove Alliance organizers shared in a news release.

<strong>Glo Bingo</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Kankakee Fairgrounds Expo Center, 213 W. 4000South Road in Kankakee, this event for ages 18 and over is a “night of high energy, loud music, black lights and tons of fun.” Tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.clovealliance.square.site" target="_blank">clovealliance.square.site</a>.

<strong>Brave, Bold, and Believed Art Show</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 11, opening night of the second annual art show will commence at the Majestic inside Burfield and Remington at 150 N. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee. Through this event, Clove celebrates and honors the journey of survivors and the organization’s efforts to end sexual violence.

Exhibits will be on display throughout the building’s hallways from April 12 to 18. The event is free and open to the public.

<strong>Morning with Molly and Max</strong>

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, April 23 and 30, this event at will equip young children (ages 3-8) and their parents with safety strategies and empowering language to prevent child sexual abuse through age-appropriate discussion and interactive activities.

On April 23, the meeting will be at the Exploration Station, 1095 Perry St., Bourbonnais; and the April 30 meeting will be at Watseka Public Library, 201 S. 4th St., Watseka. Both meetings are free and open to the public.

<strong>Walk A Mile in Her Shoes</strong>

At noon Friday, April 29, at the K.V.P.D. RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave. in Kankakee, participants are encouraged to wear women’s shoes as a symbol of their commitment to awareness.

The purpose of this activity is to empower men and raise awareness of men’s violence against women. The cost is $10 and includes an event T-shirt and lunch. Register online at <a href="https://www.clovealliance.square.site" target="_blank">clovealliance.square.site</a>.

<strong>40-hour crisis intervention volunteer training</strong>

“Volunteers are often the first contact survivors have with our organization,” Clove organizers said. “They can have an enormous impact on a survivor’s healing journey.”

For more information on the training, that begins May 2, email <a href="mailto:volunteer@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">volunteer@clovealliance.org</a>.

For more information about Clove Alliance and its services, events or community offerings contact the Kankakee office at 815-932-7273, Watseka office at 815-432-2779, go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a>, or email <a href="mailto:info@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">info@clovealliance.org</a>.