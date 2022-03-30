Calendar of Events: March 30-April 5

<strong>March 30</strong>

<strong>BB Rotary Collection for Ukraine</strong>

From 4 to 6 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Municipal Building, 700 Main St. NW/Illinois Route 102, Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary will be collecting items for Ukraine. Sought items include: bandages, gauze, topical antibiotic ointments and socks.

<strong>» 815-922-2079</strong>

<strong>South Bank Neighborhood Meeting</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, 2nd Ward Aldermen Mike O’Brien and Dave Baron will host a community meeting to discuss top concerns and ideas to improve. Possible agenda items: Neighborhood signage, Riverfront development, public safety issues and formation of Neighborhood Association.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:baronforkankakee@gmail.com" target="_blank">baronforkankakee@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>March 31</strong>

<strong>Free Colon Cancer Screening Test Kits</strong>

From 3 to 5 p.m. at the parking lot across from AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, 486 Merchant St., Kankakee, AMITA will be giving out free colon cancer screening test kits to individuals ages 45 to 75. This will be a drive-thru event, and registration is required.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://bit.ly/amitatestkit2022" target="_blank">bit.ly/amitatestkit2022</a></strong>

<strong>Trivia Night with Bill Yohnka</strong>

At 7 p.m. at The Library Bar, 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, Bill Yohnka will host trivia night on topics including pop culture and local oddities. Prizes available for winners.

<strong>» 815-928-9143</strong>

<strong>April 1</strong>

<strong>Sip & Knit/Crochet Night</strong>

At 5 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, there will be a knitting and crocheting night with a variety of refreshments and snacks.

<strong>» 815-573-5564</strong>

<strong>Spring Door Decor</strong>

At 6 p.m., the Bourbonnais Township Park District will host a craft night at The Recreation Station, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley. It’s $20 per person and for ages 16 and older. All supplies will be available for a floral wood circle.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://bit.ly/3K8Q2I1" target="_blank">bit.ly/3K8Q2I1</a></strong>

<strong>April 2</strong>

<strong>Breakfast with the Easter Bunny</strong>

From 8 to 11 a.m., GFWC-IL Women’s Club of Kankakee will host a breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $5 per person, and doughnuts, juice, milk and coffee will be included. Crafts, games and photos with the bunny will take place.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://bit.ly/3iLIPRH" target="_blank">bit.ly/3iLIPRH</a></strong>

<strong>Women United New Members Coffee</strong>

From 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Connect Roasters, 573 William Latham Drive, Suite F, Bourbonnais, Women United (part of United Way) will be hosting a New Members Coffee networking hour. Space is limited, so pre-registration is requested.

<strong>» RSVP: <a href="https://bit.ly/354yaya" target="_blank">bit.ly/354yaya</a></strong>

<strong>Senior Life Easter Egg Hunt</strong>

At 9:30 a.m. at Riverside Senior Life, 100 Westwood Oaks Court, Kankakee, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, crafts, games and cookies.

<strong>» 815-935-3273</strong>

<strong>Boss Budgeting II</strong>

At 11 a.m. on the 3rd Floor of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Still I Rise will host another seminar in its Financial Literacy Workshop Series. The day’s presenter will be Dustin Prince, financial services professional. The event is free and open to all ages. A light lunch will be served.

<strong>» RSVP: 815-933-0506</strong>

<strong>April 3</strong>

<strong>Pork Chop Sandwich Drive-Thru</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Ministry Center, 260 N. Prairie Ave., Bradley, St. Joseph’s Holy Name Society will be hosting a sandwich drive-thru in the parish hall parking lot. The cost of a sandwich, chips and apple sauce is $8. Add water or can of soda for $1 extra.

<strong>» 815-939-3573</strong>

<strong>Meet the Easter Bunny</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sprinkled With Glitter, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, meet and take a photo with the Easter Bunny. Kids will receive a free treat.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:shopsprinkledwithglitter@yahoo.com" target="_blank">shopsprinkledwithglitter@yahoo.com</a></strong>

<strong>April 5</strong>

<strong>AMITA Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.

<strong>» 815-937-2100</strong>