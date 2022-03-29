Lawyer visits park board as no agreement has been met

BRADLEY — While the Bourbonnais Township Park Board introduced its interim Executive Director Dr. Ed Piatt and temporary interim Treasurer Rob Romo at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting at Exploration Station, it was paid a visit by its former executive director and his attorney.

While the board is moving forward with its search for a new executive director and has Piatt to run the day-to-day duties of the park district, its separation agreement with former executive director Hollice Clark remains unresolved.

The board voted in September 2021 not to renew Clark’s contract, which was through the end of April.

Since then, both sides have worked on the separation agreement.

Clark and his attorney, Eric Hanson, of Mahoney, Silverman & Cross in Joliet, were in attendance at Monday’s meeting, with Hanson addressing the board in the public comment portion at the beginning of the meeting.

Hanson said he had worked with the park district’s attorney Mike Hayes in January on the separation agreement, and it was his understanding the board was going to take action.

“I’ve reached out to Mr. Hayes several times over the past month or so to see what the status is,” Hanson said. “Usually, Mike and I have a lot of contact back and forth and it’s not been a problem. So I’m only assuming it’s from the board’s direction maybe that he hasn’t gotten back to me. I don’t know if you’re planning on taking action tonight.

“I do believe it was a fair agreement on both sides. I think that Mike and I have worked through everything, so I don’t understand why we’re getting the silent treatment, so to speak. ... I’m at a loss. I’m not sure how to advise my client who is simply waiting for some sort of answer.”

Hebert didn’t respond to Hanson after the public comment. After the board returned from executive session, Hebert said the board hadn’t reached a decision on the separation agreement.

After the meeting, Hanson said the separation agreement included a release of any claims by Clark in the future.

“If it’s no [on the agreement], we’ll move forward,” Hanson said. “We’re going to have to review where we’re at and consider possible litigation.”

<strong>Interim hires</strong>

Piatt, a retired manager from the state of Illinois and an adjunct professor of business at Olivet Nazarene University, will be paid $7,000 a month to serve as the interim executive director until a replacement can be hired for Clark, who had been in that position since 2007.

“I look forward to working with you and the citizens of the township and the mayors of Bradley and Bourbonnais and other elected officials to make this one of the greatest park districts in Illinois,” said Piatt, after being introduced by Brian Hebert, board president.

Romo, the current finance director for the Village of Bradley, will be paid $400 per month to serve as the district’s treasurer. He replaces Dan Borschnack, who resigned Jan 11.

“My experience fits really well here,” Romo said. “I have 15 years of local government experience. Many years of park districts as an accountant and an auditor as well. I hope to help out and add value and hopefully get some money for the pickleball court.”

Romo’s mention of the pickleball court was in response to a public comment from Pam Coffman, of Bourbonnais, who said the district needs more pickleball courts as it’s hard to get any time on the one at Recreation Station in Bradley.

“It’s an up-and-coming sport,” she said. “It’s a great sport for senior citizens. We have nothing else.”