Fortitude director, who pledged staying on the street until raising $5k, reaches goal

KANKAKEE — Over the weekend, Fortitude Community Outreach’s second annual Night on the Street fundraiser surpassed its $20,000 goal by raising $23,420 to date. This includes the $5,000 personal fundraising goal set by director Dawn Broers, who pledged to stay out on the streets until hitting that mark.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, Broers hit her goal with donations from 26 people over 14 days. The final donation to get her to $5,000 was a $704 submission from an anonymous donor who wrote on the fundraising page, “Thank you for all you do for the homeless. May God bless you.”

Between preparing for the fundraising event and two nights on the streets, Broers said she’s “exhausted.”

“[I’ve had] just a few hours sleep a night since Friday.”

The fundraiser is set to support Fortitude’s operation and guests, but much of the recent funds raised will go toward a capital campaign for “The Fort,” the permanent homeless shelter that the organization is working to build.

While Broers knows much about the difficulties of the homeless experience, she still learned quite a bit over the last few days.

“It’s hard to think past what I need to do hour-by-hour,” she said. “I get why they have a hard time planning for the future.”

She said she had to consider things like where to get water from, where she could use the bathroom and where should could get free WiFi without buying anything. She also learned the difficulties of changing clothing in a bathroom stall, and said Fortitude has designed the stalls at the new shelter to be wider.

Additionally, she said she got a sense of “hoarding behaviors” and understood the importance of “just in case.”

“I would grab an extra banana and muffin at breakfast ‘just in case’ I couldn’t get lunch and grabbed extra clothes and paperwork ‘just in case.’”

She also was faced with physical challenges that make homelessness that much more difficult and was grateful to have had her truck with her. She noted homeless individuals often will live in their vehicle.

Outside of that, she found that the days were lonely, and she looked forward to going to the current shelter — located at St. Paul’s in downtown Kankakee — “when I could be around people I knew.”

“I realized that a support system is the thing that keeps many, many people from homelessness,” she said. “I had people reaching out to take me to get food and would have people who would take me in if it happened to me for real.”

Overall, she said that the experience was one of “valuable learning,” and provided knowledge that helps further progression of the upcoming shelter site.

“It was truly a great experience and one I would do again in a heartbeat,” she said.

“The Fort” is a 5,500-square-foot complex in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue in Kankakee that will have the capacity to house up to 36 people. For more information on Fortitude, go to <a href="https://www.fortitudecommunityoutreach.org" target="_blank">fortitudecommunityoutreach.org</a>.