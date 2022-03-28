Night on the Street raises over $20,000 for Fortitude

KANKAKEE — With a wind advisory and the day’s highest temperatures of mid-30s, Night on the Street participants got a first-hand look at the difficulties homeless individuals face on a daily basis.

Even when the weather is favorable, the experience is not an easy one. Keeping people from having to experience these troubles is something Fortitude Community Outreach is working tirelessly toward.

After a successful inaugural event in 2021, Fortitude returned to St. Paul’s in downtown Kankakee for the second annual Night on the Street. The event not only raises funds for the nonprofit but also gives those taking part an immersive look at the homeless experience.

“Our goal is to have the experience mimic the different experiences that the homeless might have,” said Dawn Broers, director of Fortitude.

This year’s event had more participants than the inaugural year, with participants raising donations leading up to and during the event. The total fundraising goal was $20,000, and they had surpassed $18,000 by the end of Saturday.

By the time the event ended at 9 a.m. Sunday, the amount totaled $18,720. At noon Sunday, the goal was surpassed with a total of $20,013. The number continues to grow as the donation page is still open at <a href="http://bit.ly/FCONight" target="_blank">bit.ly/FCONight</a>.

The first $10,000 will go toward the capital campaign for Fortitude’s developments of “The Fort,” a 5,500-square-foot complex in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue in Kankakee that will have the capacity to house up to 36 people.

The facility, which is currently estimated cost $750,000, will double what the nonprofit’s current shelters can provide. Prior to this weekend’s event, some $300,000 had been collected through various fundraising efforts.

The remaining funds from this weekend’s event will go toward current shelter operations and supplies.

<strong>An immersive experience</strong>

St. Paul’s, located at 240 S. Dearborn Ave., is Fortitude’s current shelter site during the winter months. Unlike last year’s event, which was held on a Friday, this year’s event began Saturday and ended Sunday, which is a night where the shelter is not open to Fortitude’s guests. This allowed event participants to choose to stay inside of the shelter. They also had the option of staying outside in a tent or in their car.

Throughout the afternoon, participants took part in self-directed activities, including challenges such as carrying weighted backpacks around town, navigating the bus system, making coffee over a portable propane heater and making a ready-made meal.

Mother-son duo Lee and Davian Flowers, of Kankakee, tried their hands at carrying the weighted backpacks during the “walkabout,” where participants were tasked to find some typical resting spots for the homeless around town.

“It was heavy,” 11-year old Davian said of the backpacks.

“We were trying to find places that were wind barriers,” said Lee. “[The wind] was whipping right through our clothes. To be out there all day, I couldn’t imagine.”

He and his mother participated in the event in honor of Tim Johnson, a local supporter of Fortitude who recently passed. Flowers shared that Johnson helped raise around $1,500 during last year’s Night on the Street.

“Our goal was to beat that,” she said. “We started kind of late, but we’ve made $600 so far.”

Flowers has been a longtime advocate for Fortitude and has spoken at council meetings about the importance of needing a permanent shelter. Her words came from personal experience as, years ago, she and her son experienced homelessness.

She said that while it was difficult sharing her personal story on such a public level, it was worth it when she was contacted by a councilwoman who said that Flowers had “flipped her vote.”

“That really meant a lot to me,” she said.

When discussing the day’s activities, Flowers said she learned it is much more difficult to be homeless than one might think.

“The perception with homeless people is that they’re lazy [but] they can’t be because they have to work so hard to get their food and stay on the move.”

Davian had made mention to his mom that he noticed a few people “look at him funny” due to the large backpack. This was something fellow participants Missy and Dana Goodrich, of Kankakee, Kelly Kircher, of Manteno, and Michelle Jacob, of Bradley, experienced when they brought their bags into Walmart.

In taking the opportunity to use the store’s facilities, the group said they received “weird looks” upon walking out of the bathroom.

To get to the store, the group navigated the bus system where they were tasked with finding a meal for under $2. They settled on canned tuna and crackers.

The group agreed that they were surprised to find that navigating the bus system was more difficult than they thought.

“We had to hustle to get on the bus,” Kircher said.

With all of this experience under their belt, Missy Goodrich said that the most important lesson about the homeless experience is “they’re just like us.”

“It could be anybody, anybody is one paycheck away from that,” said Goodrich. “It’s not men, it’s not women, it’s everybody.”

Fortitude Community Outreach Director Dawn Broers set her personal fundraising goal at $5,000 and shared that if she didn’t meet her goal by the end of the event, she would continue spending nights on the street until hitting her mark. As of Saturday evening, she had raised $1,300.

“I’ve had two people pledge $500 each if I stayed out three nights, so I will for sure be [doing that],” she said during Saturday’s event.

She’ll be staying nights at the shelter and will leave at 7 a.m. when other guests exit the shelter for the day. She’ll spend her days living out of her car and finding spots with free WiFi so she can continue to work. She’s committed to not go home or to her office during this time.

“Typically, you go out and do errands and then you go back home,” Broers said. “That’ll be interesting [to see] ‘where do I sit?’ and ‘what do I do?’”

She will continue to post updates to Fortitude’s Facebook page at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FortitudeCommunityOutreach" target="_blank">facebook.com/FortitudeCommunityOutreach</a>. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, she had raised $2,318.