Luconi’s Pizza set to change ownership

After preparing what must have been thousands of pizzas — most likely at least 500,000 pizzas — <strong>Kevin Malik</strong> is stepping away from ownership of <strong>Luconi’s Pizza</strong> after 21 years.

The eatery at 496 Kennedy Drive in <strong>Bradley</strong> will be changing hands on March 31. And though there will be a new owner, <strong>Ramiro “Junior” Andrade</strong>, of <strong>Kankakee</strong>, the name and recipes for the well-known and highly admired pizzas will remain just the same.

“I’ve always wanted to start my own place,” Andrade said, noting he started his journey in the pizza world at <strong>Dale’s Pizza</strong> in Kankakee. “I’ve thought about this for a long time, but I got real serious about this location a month or so ago.”

The 38-year-old Andrade is a lifelong Kankakee County resident. He can’t wait to being pressing his hands into the dough to make his very own pizzas.

“This is exactly what I want,” he said.

Malik, 57, said walking away from the business that he has basically called home for 21 years will not be easy, but he said he had started thinking about this move a couple years ago.

“Twenty-one years is a long time,” he said. “Junior is going to do great. He has experience. I’ve had a lot of great employees and they have made it work here. I wish I could list each one.”

Malik began his pizza-making career at about age 15 at the former <strong>Italian Village</strong> restaurant in <strong>Momence</strong>. He then worked for Peotone-based <strong>Teresa’s Pizza</strong>.

He wanted to operate his own restaurant and settled on the Bradley location, which basically shares a parking lot with <strong>Taco John’s</strong>.

What the future may hold for Malik is something he is not ready to answer just yet.

“I’m ready to move on to something new,” he said. “It’s sad, but exciting. I have to admit, I can’t do the same amount of work today that I did when I first started. This has been a hard decision.”

It is a well-deserved retirement for Malik. He had made many people happy with his wonderful pizza.

Andrade knows he has big shoes to fill but he’s ready for the challenge. Hopefully his hands are, too. There will be plenty of dough to knead.