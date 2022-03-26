KLASEY: Visitors flock to Harnit’s Pony Farm

A familiar old song begins with the words, “Yankee Doodle went to town, riding on a pony …”

If it were the early 1900s and the town Yankee Doodle was headed for was Kankakee, the animal he was riding almost certainly came from S. L. Harnit’s Pony Farm near present-day Aroma Park.

In 1900, S.L. “Lou” Harnit came to Kankakee County from Gibson City, and purchased a 47-acre wooded property along the Kankakee River. The land Harnit bought, about 1 mile north of Aroma Park (then called “Waldron”), had previously been the site for a Methodist Church “camp meeting” grounds.

Since the late 1800s, the east bank of the river had been a popular location for recreation.

Prosperous local families such as the Radekes (brewery owners), Schneiders (insurance brokers) and Powells (portrait photographers) owned summer cottages along the 3-mile stretch of riverbank between Kankakee and Waldron.

Just north of the property Harnit purchased was a large picnic grove and resort opened in 1883 by Kankakee businessman William Gougar.

Generally known as “Captain Billy,” Gougar also operated several steam-powered excursion boats that transported vacationers and “day trippers” from Kankakee to his resort.

Although Harnit’s primary business was breeding and selling Shetland ponies, he soon added a recreational activity, offering pony rides for children. The rides were apparently available at both Harnit’s location and at Gougar’s Grove. A 1903 promotional booklet issued by Gougar stated, “Captain Gougar has lately added a novel attraction to his popular resort. He has associated himself with S. L. Harnit & Sons’ celebrated Shetland Pony Farm. These ponies will be on the ground for the amusement of the children, and large ponies for grown people. This pony livery is a pleasing and unique attraction.”

In succeeding years, Lou Harnit expanded his business, becoming a full-fledged resort with lodging and a variety of activities. Called “Wildwood Park,” the resort offered 30 guest rooms in its two-story, wood-framed Hotel Wildwood, as well as rustic cabins. A 1906 History of Kankakee County, in its Parks and Summer Resorts section, noted, “Here are seven log cabins and cottages which are in constant use by campers during the summer months. Every facility is provided by Mr. Harnit for the accommodation of his guests, and there is boating, croquet, tennis and box-ball, in addition to horses and ponies furnished for riding. … There are, in addition to the public cottages, five private cottages on ground adjoining Gougar’s and Harnit’s parks. The river is well supplied with boats, there being four large launches for hire, and about 30 private vapor launches.”

Harnit advertised Wildwood Park in the Chicago Tribune’s classified ad section under “Summer Resorts.” The June 25, 1905, advertisement noted the resort was the “ideal place for rest and quiet; own garden, home cooking; 90 minutes from Chicago.” He also advertised his Shetland pony business in the widely read Prairie Farmer magazine. In the Jan. 1, 1912, edition, the large-type heading “Santa Claus” caught the reader’s eye; the ad continued, “Never made a better investment than when he sent $80 for a Beautiful Shetland Weanling to S.L. Harnit’s Pony Farm, Box 354, Kankakee, Ill.”

The year 1912, however, brought the first of a series of tragedies to Wildwood Park. On Feb. 10 of that year, the youngest of the Harnits’ three children died of typhoid fever at the age of 16. Dale Sanborn Harnit, a sophomore at Kankakee High School, was “a valued assistant to his father in conducting the farm and looking after his herd of Shetland ponies,” stated his obituary in the Kankakee Daily Republican.

On July 31, 1916, two young women drowned in the Kankakee River at Wildwood Park. Miss Eva Benefiel, county advisor for the Women’s Home Improvement Association, was at the resort with a group of girls from Manteno. While teaching one of the girls to swim, Miss Benefiel suddenly called for help. Miss Essie Carpenter, a former Manteno teacher who was with the group, tried to rescue her; both women drowned.

The following year, “Lou” Harnit and his wife, Abbie, suffered another devastating loss — this time, it was their oldest child, daughter Lou Idalene. The 37-year-old Miss Harnit, who lived in the family home at Wildwood Park, became ill on Oct. 23, 1917, after eating peaches she had brought home from a church group meeting. Her father, with whom she shared the peaches, also was sickened. On Monday, Oct. 29, the Daily Republican reported, “Miss Lou Harnit … is dead from ptomaine poisoning and her father, S. L. Harnit, is in a critical condition from the same complaint.”

Neither of Miss Harnit’s parents could attend her funeral, held Oct. 30 at Central Christian Church.

“The mother is still ill from the shock of her daughter’s death,” explained the newspaper, “and Mr. Harnit is still very ill of the poisoning. It was announced today that he was much better, however, and the chances for his recovery were good.”

Harnit did recover, and continued to operate the resort into the early 1930s with his wife and their surviving son, Shirley Lamar Harnit. The senior Harnit died June 12, 1932, at the age of 75.

Today, the property that was once Harnit’s Pony Farm is the Old Orchard subdivision. What was the source of the subdivision’s name?

Answer: For a number of years, a part of the Wildwood Park property was devoted to cultivating fruit trees. The Harnits’ son, Shirley, operated the orchard, which was named “Fruitdale.”