Kankakee School Board continues discussion on library services

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board continued discussion around library services in Kankakee School District 111 during a meeting Monday at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center.

Administrators addressed concerns about library services which have been brought up by the board in recent meetings, including the availability of culturally sensitive books in school libraries.

Board members were informed earlier this year by a staff member at Steuben Elementary of a cart of books to be removed from the school library and given away. Concerns were raised during a February board meeting of why the Black history books seemed barely used and what the plan was to replace them.

“I want to know, the books that were removed from the shelves, have they been put back on the shelves?” asked Board Vice President Darrell Williams.

Felice Hybert, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the books have not all been put back on the shelves yet, but that they would be soon.

“There are some at Steuben that still need to be put back, and I happen to know there are still some in [Superintendent Genevra Walters’] office that I need to grab and put back,” she said. “I will update at the curriculum committee meeting exactly what the status is.”

Board President Barbara Wells asked about an inventory of culturally sensitive library materials that the board requested as a result of their concerns.

Hybert said the district is looking to partner with education organization TNTP to conduct an equity audit.

She also said that all of the library books in the district are organized in a system called Destiny; however, at Kankakee High School, not all of the books are under this system yet.

Walters said organizing the high school library books under Destiny would be done over the summer.

Walters said that moving forward, the district would be asking “reflective questions” such as what identities are most prevalent in its books, what identities are least evident or missing, etc.

Other steps going forward could include hosting community events to support cultural literacy, such as African-American read-ins.

“We are not in any way saying there was an intent to harm, but we do know there was a number of people that felt there was an impact on what happened with the library,” she said.

She added that the staff has to be supported in implementing the district’s literacy goals.

“One of the things I would like to make it clear is, we are not concerned about our staff,” she said. “We do need to provide support to them and expectations in terms of culturally sensitive materials, but I do feel like our staff across the board have done a relatively good job considering the pandemic and how it has been in the last couple of years.”

Walters also discussed the library at Kankakee High School, which is called the Student Success Center.

She said that an English teacher was assigned to the Student Success Center as the student success coordinator in July 2021 after the retirement of district library staff in January 2020.

“We did not give her additional staff, only because coming out of COVID, we really needed to work on getting students to attend school, which we are still struggling with at the high school and the junior high,” Walters said.

She said that the vision of the district is to increase access to print and digital materials throughout the high school, though an emphasis was placed on digital materials during the pandemic.

Other goals are to increase literacy and writing skills for all students, with an emphasis on readiness for college writing, she said.

Walters added that the high school was designed to get books to students in all areas of the building.

“We will admit that we have a long way to go in terms of implementation,” she said. “But the design or the strategy was to take the books to the students, which is the reason why it was designed to have bookshelves in all of the hubs.”