Joyce invites residents to senior fair at KCC

By Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — There will be a free senior fair in Kankakee from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Kankakee Community College.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, is hoping area residents will attend to learn about resources available from local organizations and state agencies.

“The goal is to connect local organizations, businesses and state agencies with seniors to provide helpful resources and services,” Joyce said. “The event serves as an opportunity for residents to gather and meet with these informational groups to exchange ideas and learn about services they may not know are available.”

The senior fair will be held in the Iroquois Room at 100 College Drive, Kankakee.

The event is free and open to the public. It will include lunch and an identity theft prevention presentation.

Registration is required for this event. To RSVP, call Joyce’s office at 708-756-0882 or email <a href="mailto:Natalie.SenatorJoyce@gmail.com" target="_blank">Natalie.SenatorJoyce@gmail.com</a>.