ComEd offering solar options for customers

ComEd has launched a community solar project in Kankakee County that offers qualified customers throughout northern Illinois access to solar energy.

The project will offer savings of up to $1,000 annually on ComEd customers’ electricity bills for a three-year subscription term, according to a press release.

The Gar Creek solar project will serve up to 600 customers, and applications will be accepted through April 15 at <a href="https://www.ComEd.com/GiveARay" target="_blank">ComEd.com/GiveARay</a>. The project is owned by Fosler Solar, a Babcock & Wilcox company in Freeport, and was developed by Trajectory Energy Partners of Illinois.

Community solar facilities are shared by subscribers who earn credits on their electricity bills for their contribution of the power produced by a solar array. The Gar Creek project is part of ComEd’s “Give-A-Ray” program, which the utility says increases access to solar energy for low and moderate-income customers.

The project is open to qualified customers who live anywhere in ComEd’s northern Illinois region. ComEd will pay all subscription fees on behalf of customers and manage enrollment, according to a press release.

To view an informational video on Gar Creek, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3IEutNx" target="_blank">bit.ly/3IEutNx</a>.

The program is enabled by Illinois Solar for All, which states its mission as helping make solar installations more affordable through state incentives, and through ComEd’s partnerships with community solar developers. The first program of its kind in Illinois, Give-A-Ray was launched last year with a community solar project that serves qualified customers in the Rockford area.

By the end of this year, according to ComEd, the utility expects to have more than 80 community solar projects interconnected to its grid, enabling residential customers to participate in the benefits of solar energy without needing to install solar panels on their own homes.

