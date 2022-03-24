War in Ukraine pushing up Illinois farm prices and costs

Ukraine may be half a world away, but the impact of the war there will be felt by Illinois farmers — and to a lesser degree, by Illinois consumers.

But it is a complex situation with the final outcome still unknown.

FarmWeek reported that grain prices will reach record highs this year, driven in part by market disruption in Ukraine, and surging inflation at home.

Ukraine is a key food-producing area of the world. In some places, the fertile black earth reaches down 13 feet. The World Data Center estimates that two-thirds of the land in Ukraine is suitable for farming. The agricultural climate of Ukraine, the World Data Center reports, is similar to that of Kansas.

Blunting some of the war’s impact is the fact that 2021 was a strong agricultural year in Ukraine. The European news network RTE reported that grain production was up 32 percent in Ukraine in 2021.

The same network reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has encouraged the nation’s farmers to stay on the land and put in and harvest crops.

“Because it’s about life. About our life. About our future,” he was quoted as saying.

But he was also encouraging farmers to switch some of their crops, moving away from exports and growing cereals for home consumption, like buckwheat, oats and millet.

The European network reported that Ukraine has suspended exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat and livestock. It has created special licenses that would be needed to export wheat, corn and sunflower oil.

By all accounts, Ukraine is a major world producer of grain and vegetable oils. A FarmWeek story noted that Ukraine accounts for 30 percent of world wheat exports. Ukraine is the world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil, RTE reported in Europe.

Those exports, though, do not head to the United States. They are not in your Wheat Chex. They are more likely to go to the more agriculturally challenged countries of the Middle East and Africa. Food shortages there may be one of the hidden casualties of the current war.

In wheat particularly, the dominant crop is winter wheat, which was put in the ground in the fall and is set to be harvested in late spring and early summer.

Ukraine, Illinois Farm Bureau economist Mike Doherty says, is also a net exporter of corn. That may have less of an effect here because the United States is also a net exporter of corn. The World Data Center, too, says that the main importer of Ukrainian corn is its neighbors — and enemies — Russia and Belarus.

While corn prices are high, other nations may compensate by growing more. Mike Doherty, an economist with the Illinois Farm Bureau, says to keep an eye on the Brazilian corn crop.

Doherty points out that planting and growing is only part of the problem. A key issue is the transportation of the crop. Some of the roads have been mined. Some of the port facilities gave been trashed.

<strong>Rising energy prices</strong>

Doherty says that rising energy prices are likely to have a more dramatic effect on farm prices.

Energy, he says, is used to “plant crops, harvest crops, dry crops and transport crops — even to the last leg of getting food to the grocery store.”

Nitrogen fertilizer, he says, uses natural gas and is cost-sensitive when that price rises. Fertilizer has more than doubled in cost, Doherty says, “and it does not look like it is going to go down.”

Seven of eight major fertilizers, he said, are higher than they were a month ago.

Apart from actual crops, the war is blocking exports of fertilizer, which has surged in price. The European Union has placed an economic sanction on Belarus exports of potash, which is used to produce fertilizer. Belarus is an ally of Russia in the invasion of Ukraine.

The disruption of seed supplies is another concern. FarmWeek reports that Corteva Agriscience has a seed production center in the Donbass region, one of the breakaway areas from Ukraine. Production there has stopped since the beginning of the crisis.

There is also a critical difference in how farmers absorb risk. In this country, farmers have all sorts of methodologies in an efficient market. They can choose when to sell and how much to sell. “There’s never been a better time,” Doherty says, to watch the market closely.

Historically, Ukrainian farmers do not have nearly as many opportunities. Prices can be more arbitrary. Chad Miller, the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Manager, toured Ukraine in 2008. It was a world of smaller farms and government interference: bans on food exports at times; bans on GMO crops and bans on the sales of farms. Policies have changed since then, but disruptions of exports have happened before.