County explores new animal control facility

There were a number of projects noted in a needs assessment for county buildings in May 2021.

Among the list were a new animal control facility, courthouse upgrades and renovations, potential new satellite court building, county government future plan concept, explore expansion parking options near the courthouse, and explore options protecting buses for rural transit program.

Now, on Wednesday, the finance committee of the Kankakee County Board heard a presentation from Wight & Company on a proposal to offer its services for planning and project implementation.

Wight & Company, of Darien, was the firm that conducted the May 2021 assessment. Wednesday’s presentation identified some priority projects the county might consider.

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the goal was to put real plans and numbers behind projects and what funding mechanisms are available. Funding could come from alternative revenue funds, ARPA funds and a combination of grants.

“Kind of take advantage of all the opportunities we have right now with the overall goal of not building a bunch of new structures, if you will, but repurposing and really reinvesting in the county operations,” he said. “It’s things we know the taxpayers are going to have to address over the next 10 to 15 years out of their own pocket.

“We said, ‘Let’s take a look and see what we can use this found money that our local taxpayers have not paid for with property taxes, and try to redeploy those within the community and get the biggest long-term bang for the buck that we possibly can.’”

Jason Dwyer, president, design and construction for Wight & Company, said the purpose of the proposal was to take those priority projects, develop more detail on the design, and firm up pricing so that it aligned within budget parameters.

“Then you’ll be ready to move forward with the execution of projects,” he said.

One project that was at the forefront is a new animal control facility. The proposal said the county is planning to purchase a property that has an existing 35,000-square-foot building on it that will require an addition of approximately 3,500 square feet, as well as outdoor dog runs and additional parking.

That entire project has a price tag of $1.5 million, excluding building acquisition. Wight & Company would provide complete design and construction management services for the project.

Wheeler said the county has the capacity to put out a bond for an addition to that building and possibly re-fit the existing building.

“That’s our budget limitation,” he said.

The Finance Committee unanimously approved having Wight & Company work on two parts for the animal control project.

The first part, at a cost of $19,000, will assess the condition of the existing building proposed for acquisition; finalize complete space program; develop a concept design solution for the renovation and addition to the facility, including parking and dog runs; prepare a narrative of building systems design and work scope; and develop a budget estimate and a schedule for the project implementation.

The cost of the first part will be covered by ARPA funds.

The second part, at a cost of $102,000, will prepare the final design documents, including final site plan, floor plan, and building sections and elevation for the complete design parameters; prepare interior finish selections for approval; prepare mechanical, electrical, plumbing and structural design layouts; prepare site engineering plans for all exterior improvements; work with furniture dealer to develop furniture plans for the project; and upon approval of design documents, prepare the construction documents suitable for permitting and public bidding.

“It’s a lot of work to get to this point, and we’re just starting,” Wheeler said.