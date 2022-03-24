Bradley reclaims Lions Park property

BRADLEY — In 2010, an intergovernmental agreement was signed between the Village of Bradley and the River Valley Metropolitan Mass Transit District.

Bradley would hand over Lions Park, the small park just west of Kennedy Drive along West Broadway Street. Metro planned to transform the property into a bus transfer station.

After the document was signed, plans were drawn and Metro waited for the federal funds to arrive which would allow for the construction project to begin.

Metro waited and waited and waited.

The intergovernmental agreement contained a clause that stated if the project had not started within two years, the property would revert back to the village.

2012 came and went and the property remained with the district. Another 10 years passed before the village, looking to create an extension of the region’s trail system, realized the property had never been formally transferred back to the village.

That situation changed at the March 14 Bradley Village Board meeting when trustees unanimously approved a resolution reclaiming the property through a quit-claim deed.

No money ever changed hands and the transit system decided a few years ago to construct the transfer station in downtown Kankakee. The station has been under construction since 2021 and is nearing completion.

The trail system might be a year or two away, but for Bradley to move ahead, this was an issue that obviously needed to be resolved.

The asphalt bike path project will connect from the path traveling along Illinois 50. It will eventually connect to West Broadway and then bring people to Perry Farm along Park Place and Crosswell Street.

The bike path as it travels along West Broadway will not be located on the street, but rather between the street and the sidewalk.