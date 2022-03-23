Salvation Army's tax assistance program wraps up April 18

KANKAKEE — The Salvation Army of Kankakee County in collaboration with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program ends this year’s season on tax day, April 18. This program offers free tax preparation and e-filing for those with low to moderate income, typically less than $58,000 gross for the year.

The program is offered at The Salvation Army Worship & Community Center in Kankakee at the 543 E. Court St. entrance.

Appointments are required, and can be made online through the link provided at <a href="http://%3Ca%20href=" target="_blank">sakankakee.org</a>, or calling 815-933-8421 and following the prompts. Appointment times are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Filers are encouraged not to wait to book their appointment. There will be no appointments available after April 18.

For information on what to bring to your appointment, visit sakankakee.org.