Public invited to attend ONU history conference events

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University and the Kankakee County Museum are co-sponsoring a public history roundtable on Friday to coincide with a history conference at ONU this weekend.

There will also be a keynote lecture Saturday focused on the topic of public history.

Both events are free and open to the public.

ONU and its department of history and political science are hosting the 2022 Illinois Regional Conference for the national history honor society Phi Alpha Theta on Friday and Saturday.

Founded in 1921, Phi Alpha Theta is a national organization dedicated to fostering and recognizing historical research on university campuses.

The public history roundtable will be 7 p.m. Friday in the Centennial Room of the Kankakee County Museum, featuring professor Theodore J. Karamanski, Ph.D., of Loyola University, Chicago, alongside history leaders from Kankakee County.

The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the role memory and history play in communities and how to be more engaged in preserving and telling the story of where we are from.

Conference panels begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Weber Center at ONU.

Panels will feature the work of students from ONU and across the state, with topics ranging from the history of Samurai culture in Japan to 18th century Pacific exploration to the role of the United States in World War II.

Karamanski’s keynote lecture, “Public History: What is Different About it? And Why is it Any Fun,” will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday in Room 101 of the Weber Center.

Karamanski is a history professor and director of the public history program at Loyola University.

He has served as a heritage consultant to the National Park Service in Alaska and across the Midwest region as well as for National Geographic, The History Channel, BBC, and the Travel Channel.

His public history work has focused on Great Lakes region cultural resource management, environmental history and American Indian rights.