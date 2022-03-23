Manteno streetscape improvements approved

MANTENO — There will be plenty of construction activity going on in Manteno this spring and summer as the board of trustees approved the Main Street Streetscape improvements at its regular meeting on Monday at the Leo Hassett Community Center.

On a 5-0 vote, the board awarded a bid for the project to Tenco Excavating of Bourbonnais at a cost of $994,988.

“We’re going to start the construction season, so please be patient,” Mayor Tim Nugent said. “Everything that’s being done is going to hopefully make it better and nicer. We appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Tenco Excavating was the lowest of four bidders.

“We’ve worked with them in the past, so we’re looking forward to them working with us again,” board member Timothy Boyce said.

The project, which has been in the planning stages since November, will run from Third to Division streets on North Main Street on the west side of the street. It’s a three-block stretch.

“The sidewalk area is going to be widened,” said Chris LaRocque, village administrator. “We’re taking away the angle parking and making parallel parking. ... On the other side, we will be replacing the old street lights with the newer versions of those. The whole road will be overlaid as part of that.”

Nugent said the streetscape work is just one of the projects going on this summer in Manteno along with township- and county-sponsored construction on buildings and roadways.

“It’s going to be a very, very busy construction season,” he said.