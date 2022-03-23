Manteno library resumes chick-hatching program, welcomes nine chicks

MANTENO — Something unique is hatching at Manteno Public Library but it won’t be around for long. The library is in the midst of its annual springtime chick incubation and a total of nine chicks have hatched so far.

Jen Regan, youth services coordinator, said that the library works with the University of Illinois Extension office as part of an embryology project. Individuals studying embryology work with a nearby farm that houses chickens.

For the last several years, the library has held the chicks during the incubation period as part of a youth services learning experience.

“It’s always very popular with the patrons and the little kids,” Regan said, adding that the library usually does related activities and story times on the subject of chickens. “Some of the older kids will ask questions, so there is a learning facet of it.”

She said the library has a chicken life cycle exploration set that allows users to see what it would look like if you could peer inside an egg.

The first hatch happened Wednesday last week, with a second hatching later the same day. Overnight and into the morning of St. Patrick’s Day, four more chicks hatched.

There’s typically a 21-day incubation period and an average hatch is 50% successful. There are 24 eggs in this current incubation process.

Regan said they have seen as many as 14 hatch in the past.

“But this year they seem a little slower,” she said.

This is the first time since COVID that the library is returning to this experience. Prior to COVID, they had done four hatches. In 2018, they hatched quail eggs.

Library patrons have been by to visit with and hold the hatched chicks — something that will continue until the incubation period has completed and all of the chicks have been returned to the farm.

Regan said that some children who visit live on farms, so they’re used to interacting with fowl. Others, she said, are totally shocked by the process.

Six-year-old Manteno resident Kinzley Stauffenberg said she looks forward to the library’s baby chicks every year as they’re her favorite animal — tied with hamsters. Stauffenberg said she’s always loved animals and visiting her grandpa’s farm.

Five-year-old Dominik Halper, of Manteno, held a baby chick for the first time Thursday. He decided his favorite thing about them is how soft they are, before proclaiming his favorite type of pizza.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>. To keep up with hatching news, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/mantenopubliclibrary" target="_blank">f</a><a href="https://www.Facebook.com/mantenopubliclibrary" target="_blank">acebook.com/mantenopubliclibrary</a>.

