Manteno apartment complex gets initial approval

MANTENO — A planned 60-unit apartment complex has received initial approval via a unanimous vote of the Manteno Board of Trustees.

The board OK’d a special use permit for Curwick Builders by a 5-0 vote at its regular board meeting Monday in the Leo Hassett Community Center. The project is a planned unit development known as Lifestyles of Manteno.

Board member Todd Crockett said the planning commission gave its approval of the project on March 8.

“The next step requires significant engineering and will include details of the village requirements for control building exteriors and common areas,” Crockett said.

Chris LaRocque, village administrator, added, “This is the first of four or five steps that are in the process.”

The apartment complex will be located just off Marquette Place South behind the Casey’s General Store, with developers now needing to work out details such as setbacks and road design.

Mayor Tim Nugent said some of the buildings have three units and others have four or five units. He said it’s similar to a project that’s being completed in Orland Park, and village officials looked at that development.

“They’re going to be all brick,” Nugent said. “There’s some siding up in the gable ends, but that’s all maintenance-free siding. What we looked at up in Orland is a nice development.

“We talked about the ability to bring more people into town and the home shortage that we have, so this is one way to hopefully give people another option for some residences in town in an area that already has multi-family housing.”

LaRocque said all the units are ranch-style buildings with apartment having two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-car garages. The entire cost of the project and what the rent might be are still to be worked out, according to Curwick Builders.