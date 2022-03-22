Manteno OKs buying bank building for police department

MANTENO — Manteno was set to go forward with a $500,000 remodel of its police department on North Main Street on March 1 when an opportunity was presented to the village.

Municipal Bank, headquartered in Bourbonnais, approached the village about three weeks ago to see if it would be interested in buying its bank branch at 110 Marquette Place South. Talks quickly moved forward, the remodel of the current building was scrapped and the Board of Trustees OK’d the purchase of the bank building by a 5-0 vote at Monday’s regular meeting at the Leo Hassett Community Center.

“This will be a police department for the new century,” said Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent after the meeting. “It is going to be one that will meet all their needs.”

Manteno will pay $1.65 million for the building, and that money will come out of the village’s general fund budget that has $26 million in reserves.

“We sold our wastewater system several years ago, so we’ve got a reserve fund there,” Nugent said. “We have a capital budget and that’s what it will come out of. That’s a nice thing, too. We have no debt. We have no bonds. Everything we do is paid for.”

When the village was in discussions about buying the bank, it had some design consultants check out the building to see if it could meet the police department’s needs. With a growing force, including a surge in female police officers, the new facility will need to have separate locker areas, interview rooms and other upgrades.

“‘Can this be made into a police department for an X number of dollars?’” Nugent said he asked the design team. “They said, ‘Oh, yeah.’ The building is 20 years old, but it’s built solid. It looks good and it’s very well constructed.”

Nugent estimates the village will spend approximately $1 million to $1.5 million to remodel the bank branch to turn it into a police department.

The village was going to eventually have to build a new police department building with a price tag Nugent estimated at $5 million to $6 million.

Municipal Bank President Cathy Boicken indicated in a news release that the bank continues to upgrade its technology services as today’s generation rarely finds it necessary to enter brick-and-mortar facilities.

“Today, you can deposit money virtually, transfer funds, pay bills and access your account from just about anywhere,” she wrote. “The majority of loan applications are made from the convenience of home through our website.”

With changing banking styles, Boicken said Municipal Bank can continue to service Manteno from its Bourbonnais and Momence offices along with mobile and online services.

“The opportunity to partner with the police department came about unexpectedly, and with their shortage of space and plans to expand, an agreement came about quickly,” Boicken said. “We see the sale as a win-win for both the bank and the community.”

Also part of the sale agreement, the village board OK’d a three-month lease agreement with Municipal Bank and the village. The sale will take approximately 60 days to close, and the bank will lease a portion of the property for three months from that period forward.

Nugent said the bank will likely remain at the current location through the end of July. Renovations could likely start in the fall, and the police department will remain at its current location at least through this year.

Chris LaRocque, village administrator, who was part of the negotiations to purchase Municipal Bank, said there are a couple small things that need to be worked out but the majority of the contract is done.

“I think this will be a good move for us,” he said. “It will obviously need quite a bit of remodeling as well. But once it’s done, it will set up the police department for a very long time, and that’s going to be a good thing for the village.”