City sets course for likely bond sale

KANKAKEE — Time is of the essence for Kankakee’s elected leaders as they set a course for what will be a likely $102 million sale of pension obligation bonds to fund the woefully behind police and fire pension funds.

When this bond proposal was initially discussed at the Kankakee City Council’s Budget Committee meeting in February, the city was targeting savings through the sale of bonds at $20 million over the course of the 20-year bonding program.

Unfortunately for this plan, war broke out in the Ukraine and rising economic inflation caused the Federal Reserve last week to raise interest rates, meaning an anticipated $20 million savings has been reduced to $15 million.

Those figures, of course, represent a lost potential savings of $5 million, but Robert Vail, senior vice president of Bernardi Securities of Chicago, informed council members at Monday’s city council meeting that the savings projection is still well worth this move.

“Fifteen million dollars is a pretty healthy savings,” Vail said following his council presentation. “The city must build up these assets.”

According to the program laid out before the city, it would be by year 2037 when the city would reach the 90 percent state-mandated level of funding for each of the two pension funds.

Currently, the police fund is at 35 percent of its full funding level and the fire pension is even further behind at 23.5 percent.

The city owes the police pension $55 million and the fire pension $54 million. To reach the mandated 90 percent funding level, the city needs to put $46.2 million into the police fund and $46.1 million into the fire fund.

The police fund has a current balance of about $33 million while the firefighter fund has just over $18 million.

These funds are used to support retired firefighters and police officers and their spouses throughout their retirement.

After the presentation and a brief question-and-answer session between council members and Vail, Mayor Chris Curtis said the administration will now set out to explain this program to the public.

The goal is to bring the matter to the Budget Committee on April 11. The committee could recommend this plan to be brought before the full city council at its April 18 meeting for its vote on first reading. A second reading and final approval is being targeted for May 2.

If all goes as hoped, the city could begin have these pension obligation bonds being sold in June.

The benefit is the city would repay the debt at a 4.06 percentage rate, as it currently stands, versus the 6.75 percentage rate it is now paying. It is through the reduced interest rate that the saving are realized.

Curtis said after the meeting the city needs to take this bold step. He said without taking action, the pension obligation will only rise and funding it will cause property taxes here to rise at a significant pace.

He said the rising interest rate is a concern and Federal Reserve leadership is forecasting several interest rate increases throughout 2022.

“The rate increase proves why we need to act now,” he said. “I wish we could have done this sooner.”