Application period open for Iroquios County Talent Show

Entries for the Iroquois County Talent Show are now available at <a href="https://www.iroquoiscofair.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com</a>. The talent show will take place at the grandstands on the Wednesday of the festival, which is set for July 19 to 24.

Auditions are open to ages 21 and under who live or go to school in Illinois. The festival has opened up the contest to talent in the surrounding areas.

In “Future Stars of Iroquois County,” youth up to age 8 may compete. The Future Stars are not able to compete at the state talent show convention, but get to enjoy participating in the festival’s event.

In the junior and senior levels, there are two divisions. All eligible contestants will be competing for prizes and the opportunity to represent Iroquois County at the IAAF State Talent Show Contest in Springfield.

Complete information, rules and entry forms are available by emailing <a href="mailto:iroquoisfairsecretary@gmail.com" target="_blank">iroquoisfairsecretary@gmail.com</a> or at the Iroquois County Fair website, use the exhibitors tab and then the Talent Show Link. Entries must be postmarked by May 1 to be able to participate. Contestants must be available for an audition on May 22.

For questions and more information, call the Talent Show Committee: Pat Ward, 815-383-1269; Pam Hibbert, 815-383-2965; Gary Cahoe, 815-471-4870; or Jordyn Ward, 815-383-1271.