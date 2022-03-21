Has clock run out on annual time change?

It is only one hour. It shouldn’t be that big of a deal. Right?

But two times each year our clocks are adjusted by a single hour. It is a practice that may be coming to an end once and for all.

Known as the <strong>Sunshine Protection Act</strong>, the measure aimed at eliminating the practice of changing the time on clocks was unanimously approved last week by the <strong>U.S. Senate.</strong>

A unanimous vote in the sharply divided Senate should say something.

The <strong>House</strong> still must approve the bill and then it would need the signature of <strong>President Joe Biden</strong> before it would become the law of the land.

Daylight-saving time is in place for eight months of the year, from early March to mid-November.

This potential change would not take place until November 2023, as consideration for industries such as airlines, railroads and other transportation systems which have established schedules based on the current timekeeping system.

It is in November when clocks are set back, meaning it become darker earlier in the evening. This time switch would not take place if the legislation is ultimately approved.

It is unclear if Biden is interested in supporting the legislation.

Some suggest ridding ourselves of the time switch would be a significant benefit.

A <strong>2017 Denmark study</strong> compiled from data collected between 1995 to 2012, reported that the November time change caused an 11 percent increase in depressive episodes, an effect that took 10 weeks to overcome. The time switch in the spring did not have a similar effect, the research showed.

<strong>Sleep scientists</strong> have argued that the November time change is important to humans as brighter mornings help people wake up and stay alert, while dark nights allow for the production of melatonin, the hormone which triggers sleep.

Basically this study found when it’s too dark in the morning, the body has difficulty waking and when it is too light at night, the body struggles to fall asleep.

Daylight-saving time has been in place in nearly all of the United States since 1966 after being first tried in 1918. Year-round DST was used during World War II — from February 1942 to September 1945 — and adopted again in 1973 in a bid to reduce energy use because of an oil embargo and repealed a year later.

Two states — Arizona and Hawaii — do not observe DST, in addition to American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The House Energy and Commerce committee recently held hearings on the issue. The committee chairman, Rep. Frank Pallone, said the loss of the one hour of sleep impacts people for days afterward. He said the time switch also causes havoc on the sleeping patterns of children and pets.

A 2019 poll showed 71 percent of Americans would like to end the time switch. Other surveys have found nearly 45 percent of those questioned prefer standard time — the time currently used from November into March.

The legislation would make Daylight-saving time the new, permanent standard time.

States with areas exempt from DST may choose the standard time for those areas.