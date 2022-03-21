Grant Park pastors surpass Fortitude benefit goal

KANKAKEE — Two Grant Park pastors spent some six hours Sunday walking, jogging and some riding to raise money to help build a Kankakee-based homeless shelter.

They put their feet to the pavement in order to allow the homeless to have a place to lay their heads on a pillow and the two pastors — Pastor Cory Estby of Zion Lutheran Church and Pastor Kyle Timmons of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ — journeyed from the planned home of the Fortitude Community Outreach shelter and traveled 19.8 miles to Grant Park to raise money.

They not only completed their Sunday journey a couple hours after the sun had given way to the moon, but also nearly doubled the amount of money they had set out to raise.

The two pastors had collected some $8,500 as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, far surpassing their goal of $5,000.

And that wasn’t the only great news that Dawn Broers, Fortitude founder and director, received. She also was just recently informed that Fortitude had received a $70,000 gift through an endowment from the Grand Prairie Church in Bonfield.

Through numerous fundraising efforts — the pastors included — some $300,000 has been raised to help construct a new homeless shelter for Fortitude, to be known as “The Fort” and located in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue in Kankakee.

The 5,500-square-foot complex will be designed to sleep 36 — double what the nonprofit’s current shelters can provide.

The total cost of construction has been somewhat of a fluid figure, but Broers believes it will be about $750,000. She noted grants are also being sought.

“These are just two of the sweetest guys. They are very generous. They were willing to take on this challenge for the homeless,” she said. “We are truly blessed to have them in our corner.”

“We’re planning another fundraiser. We will be collecting donations to let us sit in a hot tub,” Timmons said as they were completing the final leg of their journey.

That, of course, was a joke. But for this duo on this beautiful late March day, this was a serious journey as they were doing their part to aid those in need.

“This has been exhilarating,” Estby said as darkness had settled in. He noted many passing drivers had offered encouragement.

The trip began at the proposed shelter site and the two jogged only a few block east and stopped at Fortitude’s current location inside the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School in downtown Kankakee.

About a dozen people saw the two men off from the North Washington site.

They headed east along East Court Street, stopping for a photograph at Poor Boys restaurant and then journeyed to the Jensen Funeral Home along Illinois 17 for some snacks.

The pair ran together for the first few miles. They estimated they jogged perhaps 60 percent of the 19.8 miles and walked for about 40 percent.

“I’ve been through worse,” Timmons said of the experience. “It was a beautiful day. We couldn’t have asked for a better day — not too hot, not too cold.”

Regarding the surpassing of their fundraising target, Timmons said he was “super proud” of the community. He noted many who donated were names neither man was familiar with. He noted some donations came from outside of Kankakee County as well.

But regarding the nearly 20-mile journey, Timmons cracked, “I thought I was a little younger than I am.”

Construction at the location is expected to begin shortly as the goal is to have the shelter ready for those in need by Oct. 1.

So time — and money — is of the essence.

A “Night on the Street” fundraiser in downtown Kankakee will take place this weekend in Kankakee. Broers will also be spending three nights in her vehicle to raise money, noting that many homeless are forced to use their vehicles as a makeshift home.