BBCHS exploring referendum to fund renovations

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School officials are once again exploring possibilities for major building renovations.

During a school board meeting last week, Superintendent Matt Vosberg reviewed results of a survey gauging community support for a referendum to fund possible renovations, a matter which the board had discussed pre-pandemic and then was put on hold.

One of the survey questions asked residents if they would support a hypothetical proposal on the ballot looking to fund approximately $49 million for renovation, expansion and repair of the high school.

A total of 55 percent of respondents indicated they would be in favor of such a proposal.

Out of 846 survey respondents, 226 said they would strongly favor the proposal; 204 said they were in favor; 101 said they oppose it; 159 said they strongly oppose it, and 116 said they were unsure.

“When we looked at it, it seemed to come back very favorable in terms of what I was expecting, based on the last time we ran any kind of referendum,” Vosberg said.

In 2014, a referendum asking for a 1-cent-per-dollar increase in Kankakee County’s sales tax to fund local school facility improvements failed, with 6 out of 10 voters turning it down.

“So, that 55% to us was a positive thing,” he said.

The survey also asked a follow-up question to those who opposed the idea of a referendum, adding that such a proposal would cost the owner of a $150,000 home approximately $189.80 per year in higher taxes.

Noting this amount, those participants were asked again if they would support it.

One participant then answered that they were strongly in favor and 13 said they were in favor, while 88 still opposed it, 225 strongly opposed and 48 were undecided.

Business Manager Chris Hammond said there are a few different options of when the referendum could go out, with elections in June and November of this year as well as spring of 2023 all on the horizon.

“It’s kind of up to the school board really as to what we do from here to move forward,” he said.

He noted that elections with lower turnout tend to be more favorable for passing school referendums. While the June election will likely have a lower turnout than November, it would also require a quick turnaround, he added.

Another important factor in getting a referendum passed is the messaging, Hammond said.

“We obviously have need here,” he said. “We have a cafeteria that dictates our entire learning, teachers that spend a half hour of their day supervising kids in a study hall … We have to serve kids lunch from 10:30 to 1:40. We have dead-end corridors. We have ADA issues. We still have air-conditioning issues, which we are fixing with ESSER money. The list could go on.”

Vosberg asked board members if they wanted to continue to explore a possible referendum based on the survey data.

Board Vice President Mike O’Gorman said he felt the board should review the renovation and pricing options and ask for a reassessment of their costs.

“I would be very curious to see what the true cost of those projects are right now in today’s value,” he said. “A lot of projects up north have been rebid recently, simply because of the inflation, material, labor costs, etc. have changed. Is a $49 million project really a $49 million project?”