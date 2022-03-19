The 2022 Riverside Heart Ball raises $543,000 for advancement of cancer care

Daily Journal staff report

On March 12 at the Tinley Park Convention Center, Riverside Healthcare hosted Heart Ball 2022 with the theme “Through the Looking Class.” There were 936 individuals in attendance while an audience live-streamed the event.

The annual ball raised $543,000 to support the advancement of cancer care at Riverside.

The 2022 Good Heart Award recipients were Harry and Debbie Bond.

Entertainment was performed by William Close and the Earth Harp Collective, The Amazing Tim Hanning, the Paula Aubry School of Dance Kankakee Kompany, and the Becca Kauffman Orchestra.

Heart Ball committee members include Kim Bennett (chair), Laura Andersen, Nicole Burgess, Claudette Hemenover, Amy Kemp, Peggy Mayer, Lisa Mendell, Dr. Linda Mitchell, Tess Rowland, and Staci Wilken.