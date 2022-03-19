Project SUN offering two March programs

Project SUN has opened registration for two upcoming programs, including a class to promote racial healing and equity, and an Easter-themed class for caregivers.

My Piece in the Puzzle

The My Piece in the Puzzle program to promote racial healing and equity will be Tuesdays from March 22 and April 12 at the GROW Center (Central Christian Church), 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. To register, visit the Project SUN’s Facebook page or visit <a href="https://bit.ly/3qgohF3" target="_blank">bit.ly/3qgohF3</a>.

My Piece in the Puzzle consists of four weekly two-hour sessions to prepare individuals who are willing to make a long-term commitment to navigating difficult conversations aimed at racial healing. Participants must be 18 years of age or older and are required to pre-register on Eventbrite by noon Monday.

Caregiver Craft Class

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional or behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class hosted by Project SUN. This class will be 9 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 28, at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

Participants will be coloring Easter eggs that can be used year after year. This activity will allow parents and caregivers to clear their minds while enjoying a few fun hours out connecting with the Project SUN team and other caregivers, according to organizers.

Prior registration is required by 8 p.m. Sunday, March 27. This event is free. Register at <a href="https://bit.ly/3KYJjQC" target="_blank">bit.ly/3KYJjQC</a>.

For more information on both events, email <a href="mailto:louisiana@cfkrv.org" target="_blank">louisiana@cfkrv.org</a>.