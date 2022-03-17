Waldron overpass demolition set, road closures coming

KANKAKEE — While the reconstruction project of the Waldron Road/Maple Street overpass above Interstate 57 has only just started, there will be one major traffic issue happening next week.

Due to Kankakee Valley Construction Co.’s deconstruction of the concrete overpass, I-57 underneath the structure will be closed to all traffic during the nighttime and early morning hours next week.

Illinois State Police at Ashkum reports that traffic will be detoured from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday. There are also tentative closures of the four-lane highway between I-57’s 308 and 315 interchanges.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has noted northbound motorists will be asked to travel along U.S. Route 45-52 through Kankakee and then merge onto Illinois 50 until reaching the 315 interchange in Bradley. Southbound motorists will first travel along Illinois Route 50 and then 45-52 until reaching the 308 interchange in south Kankakee.

The $11.3 million reconstruction project being completed by KVCC will lengthen and widen the overpass above I-57 in preparation of the eventual expansion of the highway from four to six lanes.

The Waldron Road/Maple Street overpass is scheduled for completion by mid-2023.

The overpass project will include a bike lane and pedestrian path.

The deconstruction of the overpass is similar to the recent project when the North Street overpass in Bradley was razed over I-57.

The Waldron Road overpass is just the start of KVCC’s work in this area.

The company was recently awarded a $23.5 million contract to construct four structures immediately north. The company will be building a northbound overpass and a southbound overpass to carry highway traffic over Grinnell Road and northbound and southbound structures to carry Norfolk Southern trains.

The Norfolk Southern line is just south of Grinnell Road.

The Grinnell and Norfolk projects are anticipated to begin this year with completion eyed for May 2024.

